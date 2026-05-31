Positive Signs For Blue Jays in Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber Rehab Outings

The Toronto Blue Jays as a unit have not been spared by the dreaded injured list this season. Every single piece of the roster has been dismantled, and while it is hard to say one has suffered more than the other, it is hard to ignore what has happened for the starting rotation.

Going into this season, they had assembled easily one of the best all-around rotations, highlighted by Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage, but the staff also should have had Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, and Max Scherzer to complement Patrick Corbin in a swing role.

However, the only two pitchers that have not landed on IL for an extended period of time are Gausman and Corbin. Cease has become the latest victim with a hamstring strain, and a massive hole is now sitting in the rotation.

But things are looking up as both Bieber and Scherzer made rehab outings Sunday afternoon that went really quite well.

Scherzer and Bieber on the Mound in the Minors

Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Now, it is highly likely that Scherzer is going to be the first man to return as he threw in Triple-A and has already played this year. While Bieber, on the other hand, hasn't stepped into Toronto's dugout yet in '26, and they will not rush an elbow injury.

Scherzer in Triple-A Buffalo: Three innings/ no hits/ no runs/ two walks/ four strikeouts — 41 pitches, 24 strikes, seven swings and misses



Bieber in Single-A Dunedin: 2.1 Innings/ six hits/ five runs/ zero walks/ two strikeouts — 49 pitches, 35 strikes

Now, Bieber's rehab should be taken with a grain of salt as the most important number to look at is the pitch count and the strikes. When he gets to Triple-A, if he is getting scored on, then the concern can come back.

That is why everyone should be thrilled with how Scherzer did against some pretty tough hitters. Now, it is just a waiting game to see how he feels in the coming days, as his issue in the last few weeks is his soreness post-throwing.

Time will give us answers, and for now, it is okay to be excited that these two took a step forward to return to the roster.

Current Pitchers on the Jays Lengthy Injured List

Right-Handed Pitcher José Berríos (elbow stress fracture and Tommy John): IL Date- 3/25 (done for season)

Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Nance (forearm discomfort): IL Date May 17

Right-Handed Pitcher Yimi García (UCL surgery recovery from '25): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis & left ankle inflammation) IL Date- 4/27

Right-Handed Pitcher Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement): IL Date- 4/5

Right-Handed Pitcher Cody Ponce (ACL surgery): IL Date- 3/31 (likely done for season)

Right-Handed Pitcher Bowden Francis (UCL surgery): IL Date 2/28 (done for season)

Left-Handed Pitcher Joe Mantiply (scope surgery on left knee: IL Date May 19

Right-Handed Pitcher Dylan Cease (hamstring strain): IL Date May 25