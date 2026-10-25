5 Blue Jays Facing Critical Rule 5 Decisions

Before we get too far into the Rule 5 discussion, it is important to note that the deadline is November 17. But, if we have learned from history, that “deadline” may not actually be factual.

On the surface, it seems easy, it’s a deadline. The fact is, though, that the MLB could cancel that deadline due to the impending lockout and labor discussions.

With all that disclosed, the Toronto Blue Jays do have some important decisions to make about prospects who could be affected by the Rule 5 Draft.

Any eligible player left unprotected has the possibility of being selected by another team and could ultimately cost Toronto talent.

I have identified five players that are worth considering as the deadline approaches.

Pitching Prospects

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Gage Stanifer Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Perry should be a priority here. With pitching already in question, letting a promising prospect go would just not be good business.

Perry is now 22 and the right-hander put up some pretty impressive numbers in the 2026 campaign. He posted a 2.50 ERA in 82 2/3 innings. He missed a lot of bats as well with his 36% strikeout rate.

One of the most encouraging things about Perry is that he is returning from Tommy John surgery and posting great numbers.

There is no way Toronto will leave Perry unprotected.

Gage Stanifer is not quite as simple of a decision.

This is one I think the Blue Jays could go either way on. His 2026 campaign produced a lot of inconsistent results. He finished the year with a 4.83 ERA in 100 2/3 innings.

He started the year in Double-A where he started 19 games and then was moved to the bullpen. He played in nine more games at Double-A before he was moved to Triple-A Buffalo. He only played in three games here and posted a 4.91 ERA.

None of that really screams for the Blue Jays need to protect him, but he does have upside that could attract other organizations, so this will be a tough decision.

Daniel Guerra will be another pitcher on the list.

I think it is more interesting for Toronto to look to protect Guerra. He will be a bullpen piece and has the ability to miss bats. He posted a 32.3% strikeout rate in 2026.

In 2026, he worked 78 1/3 innings where he posted a 3.33 ERA.

Two Infielders Worth Considering

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jay Harry spent his time advancing in 2026. He went all the way from Single-A to Triple-A over the course of the year.

He has shown some versatility in the field. He spent most of his time at shortstop but was also seen at second base, center field, designated hitter, and left and right field while at Triple-A.

On the offensive side, he slashed .298/.343/.495 with 14 home runs across 105 minor league games.

Josh Kasevich doesn’t have the power Harry has, but he has quite a bit of experience at Triple-A and has good contact.

He slashed .282/.364/.363 over 130 games. On defense, he moved around the infield but spent most of his time split between third base and shortstop.

Rule 5 Uncertainty

There are a lot of factors involved with this year and all of the uncertainty surrounding the entire MLB.

Just looking at the Blue Jays, they have a puzzle to work out regarding the 40-man roster. Then you add in the players that have to be added back from the 60-day injured list. There were nine players left on that list when the season ended. Two of those are going to be free agents, but that leaves seven who will need to be put back on the 40-man roster.

The potential of an MLB lockout looms and could literally change the entire conversation. So, who know what is really going to happen, but these five are worth talking about.