Blue Jays Acquire Promising Former Highly Rated Prospect in Trade with Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays have completed a trade which will increase their depth at an important position and also part ways with someone fans had been excited to see.

According to an update from the team, they acquired experienced catcher Willie MacIver -- who has played nearly 600 minor league games -- from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations.

While MacIver was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, so in a corresponding move, recent trade addition in infielder Tyler Fitzgerald was designated for assignment before he ever appeared in a big league game for Toronto.

Blue Jays Acquire Depth at Catcher in MacIver Trade

Texas Rangers catcher Willie MacIver | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At 29 years old, MacIver never took that next step to be a regular big leaguer, not making his official MLB debut until last season with the Athletics. In that debut, he got to play 32 games and slashed just .186/.252/.324 with three home runs and nine RBI to post a bWAR of -0.2.

A defense-first catcher who is known for having a strong arm, MacIver is certainly capable of serving as a third catcher and potentially even a backup to Tyler Heineman while Alejandro Kirk remains out likely until late May following his thumb surgery.

If MacIver can arrive to Buffalo and start producing, it would not be a surprise to see him wind up contributing at the MLB level at some point over the course of the next month.

MacIver Has Produced Decently in Minor League Career

Athletics catcher Willie MacIver | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A large part of the reason why MacIver ended up playing in the big leagues last year is the way he was able to produce in Triple-A Las Vegas, being called up after 54 games in which he slashed a very impressive .362/.426/.541 coming off a very solid year in the Colorado Rockies organization as well.

He likely is never going to be an offensive force in the big leagues, but with his defense combined by his bat that has shown some serious promise at the Triple-A level MacIver is a name worth watching over the coming weeks.

Just like every team, Toronto is one injury away from being in desperate need of another catcher, so bringing someone like MacIver into the fold is never going to be a bad idea. Time will tell if the DFA of Fitzgerald to bring him in winds up being the right call.