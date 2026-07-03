Kazuma Okamoto’s Brilliant June Leads to First Major MLB Award

The Toronto Blue Jays knew they were getting a mature player in Japanese rookie Kaumza Okamoto. They also knew he would need some time to acclimate to Major League Baseball.

It only took him three months to claim his first significant Major League award.

Okamoto was named the American League's rookie of the month for June, an award voted on by the media that covers Major League Baseball. It comes after he had a brilliant offensive month for the Blue Jays, who are still trying to gain traction in the American League playoff race. But Okamoto is doing his part.

Colorado’s TJ Rumfield won the same award in the National League.

Kauma Okamoto’s Terrific June

Okamoto finished the month with a slash of .286/.353/.560 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. He also had an OPS of .913 and a 152 wRC+. This comes after he struggled in the month of May as he slashed just .210/.304/.470 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. He also batted just .200 in April.

The month pushed his slash for the season to .240/.323/.464 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI as the Blue Jays prepare to start a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

It may not be the only accolade Okamoto picks up this weekend. Major League Baseball will announce the starting lineups, reserves and pitchers for the All-Star Game on Saturday and while Okamoto is squaring off with Caminero for a starting spot at third base, he was lagging behind in voting when it was released earlier this week. Caminero has 67% of the vote at third base while Okamoto only has 33%.

If he isn’t named a starter, Okamoto may have a hard time making the team as a reserve given that so many Blue Jays are among the top two in starting voting and that second baseman Ernie Clement is already on the team after being the leading AL vote-getter in phase one voting, which wrapped up last week.

The other monthly award winners in the American League were Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero (player of the month), Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen (pitcher of the month) and Texas’ Jacob Latz (reliever of the month).

The monthly award winners in the National League were the Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong (player of the month), San Francisco’s Logan Webb (starting pitcher of the month) and Philadelphia’s Jhoan Duran (reliever of the month).