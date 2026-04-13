Blue Jays' Recent Call-Up Can Replace Springer's Production For Now

The Toronto Blue Jays endured yet another chapter to the seemingly endless injury saga that has defined their 2026 season to date, as George Springer fouled a ball off of his foot in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins, fracturing his left big toe.

Springer joined a growing Blue Jays' contingent on the sidelines after being placed on the 10-day IL, pending more examination to determine the full extent of the injury.

Toronto will feel the absence of their lead-off hitter and one of the main clubhouse leaders, just as they have been impacted by not having Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk and a laundry list of pitchers available.

In the case of Springer, however, his roster replacement might be able to offset at least some - and maybe more - of his lost production.

Can Eloy Jiménez Fill George Springer's Shoes?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Eloy Jimenez | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It is an impressive sign of the depth that the Blue Jays' front office, under president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins, has managed to build up that the organization has a former Silver Slugger and one-time 31-home run hitter to call upon in Springer's absence.

Eloy Jiménez was brought on as something of a reclamation project, having seen his production decline in recent seasons despite entering the league as a potent power bat.

Despite drawing some attention amidst a strong spring performance (.286/.333/.526 with two home runs in 18 spring training games), the 29-year-old minor league signing began the season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Jiménez has gotten off to a decent start with the Bisons (.257/.372/.371 with a home run in 11 games) and was the most major league-ready option available. In his Toronto debut, the former Chicago White Sox slugger went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to show that he might be able to provide an offensive spark.

It has been seven seasons since Jiménez launched 31 homers and six seasons since his Silver Slugger award, so there's plenty of reason to be skeptical of a full return to form. However, Springer's early struggles this season mean that replacing his production may not be the tall order it seems.

Springer's injury interrupted a shaky start to 2026 that saw the four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP slash an underwhelming line of .180/.290/.370 while ranking second on the team with 14 strikeouts (Kazuma Okamoto has 21).

Those numbers, while early, are glaring in the aftermath of a sensational renaissance season that saw the 36-year-old hit .309/.399/.560 while launching 32 home runs and scoring 106 runs.

No, Jiménez cannot replicate everything that Springer means to the Blue Jays, nor can he assume his role as a lead-off force atop the lineup (that is still to be determined). But between the offensive potential of a slugger that is no stranger to lofty home run totals and the relatively disappointing start of the player he is now slated to replace, there is hope that Toronto's offense might not notice an immediate dip.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays organization is still hoping that Springer's absence isn't a lengthy one - and rightfully so. They've been through enough as it is.