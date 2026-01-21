Blue Jays Star Free Agent Target Reportedly Expected to Make Decision Soon

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hoping to make a big splash in the free agent market and land the kind of star they have failed to in the last several pursuits.

For a long time, it looked like Kyle Tucker was going to be the one to change things, but instead it was an all too familiar ending and Tucker wound up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a huge short-term deal.

Because of the clear targeting of outfield help, many have linked the Blue Jays both before and since the Tucker decision to New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger, who is the top remaining bat on the market. How significant Toronto's interest in Bellinger is seems to be questionable, but if they did in fact submit a real offer, it won't be long before they find out if it was accepted or not.

According to a report from baseball insider and former MLB GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Bellinger is "mulling over" offers from more than one team and is expected to make a decision in the near future.

Blue Jays Will Have Yes or No Soon on Bellinger

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For most of the offseason, the expectation from many has been for Bellinger to return to the Bronx and re-sign with the Yankees. This week though, New York seems to be taking a hard stance and talks between the team and the former MVP have reached a stalemate, which opens it up for teams like Toronto.

Bellinger is far from the only option if the Blue Jays are determined to make an upgrade in the outfield, however bringing him in would likely be the simplest way to do it without having to give up prospects in a trade.

He would soften the blow of losing Tucker, however if Toronto is not in love with Bellinger, panic signing him is not something that would or should be in the cards.

Who Else Could Be Threat if Blue Jays Want Bellinger?

Ross Atkins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Needless to say, the Yankees are the biggest contender to retain Bellinger and keep Toronto from signing elsewhere, but if Bowden is correct and multiple teams have made offers, there are a few suitors who could make sense.

After also having their hearts broken by Tucker, the New York Mets are almost certainly involved here in some way shape or form. While the Dodgers can never be ruled out, seeing them grab a second high-priced outfielder would truly be a shock.

The Chicago Cubs could be a suitor for a Bellinger reunion with some help needed in their outfield, but after signing Alex Bregman they are likely done making huge splashes as well. Ultimately, the Blue Jays are likely attempting to fight off the entire city of New York and both teams there for the signature of the slugger.

And according to Bowden, Toronto likely is not going to have to wait a whole lot longer to find out if they have secured the services of Bellinger or not.

Recommended Articles