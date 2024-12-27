Braves Identified With Desperate Need in Starting Rotation
The Atlanta Braves are not expected to sign Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa shares that expectation.
But when pressed to name the MLB team that needs Burnes the most, Axisa still named the Braves.
"They lost Max Fried and could lose Charlie Morton, and I'm not sure you can count on Chris Sale andReynaldo López doing that again. That isn't to say I expect them to pitch poorly, just that I wouldn't bank on a combined 313 1/3 innings of 2.21 ERA ball again. Also, Spencer Schwellenbach threw 168 2/3 innings in 2024 after throwing 65 innings in 2023, and 96 2/3 innings from 2021-23," wrote Axisa.
"Spencer Strider is on his way back from UCL surgery, so that's a plus, but the Braves have regression risk in their rotation and they play in a tough division in a tough league. I think Atlanta needs Burnes, both his innings and effectiveness, more than the Orioles need him in a watered down American League.
"Do I expect the Braves to sign Burnes? No, I do not, but I think they need him more than any other contender."
Axisa brings up a great point about the Atlanta pitching staff that hasn't been discussed enough this offseason.
Braves Country is very focused on the offense bouncing back with a healthy Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies in 2025. That very well could happen, but it's just as likely that the starting rotation regresses.
Chris Sale led the league in ERA for the first time at 35, and Reynaldo López posted a career-best 1.99 ERA at 30. Can Sale repeat his Cy Young campaign at 36 years old? And will López's 2024 season prove to be a breakout year or career season?
Not to mention the departures from the Braves starting rotation. Max Fried is gone, and it doesn't appear Charlie Morton is going to return.
If there's even a slight regression, the Braves could struggle to get back to the 90-win plateau if the offense doesn't experience a lot better health and production next year.
Adding an ace pitcher such as Burnes would help ensure the Braves rotation doesn't regress. It could even improve with the 2021 Cy Young winner.
Last season, Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings. He'd easily replace Max Fried in Atlanta and could even be an upgrade. Burnes has thrown at least 193 innings each of the past three years and made four straight All-Star teams. Fried is a 2-time All-Star but has never pitched 193 innings in a season.
Do I expect the Braves to sign Burnes? No, I share Axisa's view that it won't happen. But the takeaway from his argument is that the Braves need to make a significant addition to their rotation before the 2025 season starts.
Otherwise, they are potentially setting themselves up for possible regression on the mound.