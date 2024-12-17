Braves Add Another Pitcher Via Minor League Deal
The Atlanta Braves add further pitching depth. They have signed righty Jordan Weems to a minor league deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
It is confirmed that he will be in major league camp as a non-roster invitee during spring training. So, he’ll get a shot to get back on a big league roster.
Weems has spent the last three seasons in the Washington Nationals bullpen. In that time, he had a 5.03 ERA in 136 innings across 124 appearances. In 2024, he had a 6.70 ERA in 41 2/3 innings of work.
During his time in Washington, he averaged 96.4 mph on his fastball, primarily coupling the pitch with a slider that averaged 87.7 mph. According to Baseball Savant, he also has a splitter and curveball in his arsenal, though both are used on rare occasions.
He’s also pitched for the Oakland A’s during the 2020 COVID-shortened season and then for the first half of the 2021 season before he was designated for assignment. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals also got him on a minor-league contract.
The Braves continue to build their stockpile of pitching depth.
They selected Anderson Pilar in the Rule 5 Draft from the Marlins and also recently signed Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. Non-tendered pitchers Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas were also brought back on minor-league deals. Righty Wander Suero was also signed to a minor league deal.
This avenue of acquiring players has also been used for position player depth. The Braves have recently signed Bryan De La Cruz to a non-guaranteed contract and Connor Capel to a minor league deal.