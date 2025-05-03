Braves Bats Unable to Back Grant Holmes' Masterful Night Against Dodgers
Grant Holmes bounced back and delivered for the Atlanta Braves in the 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night. He gave them six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out a career-high nine batters.
It's his fourth consecutive game in which has pitched into the sixth innining.
"I felt like I had more control of the zone tonight," Holmes said after the game. "I'd rather have that than the metrics any day."
He retired the first 10 batters he faced on the night, striking out five of them. He struckout the top of the order to start the game - Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
His fourth strike out in the game was his 100th career strikeout.
"His stuff was really good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Shame we couldn't get him any runs."
Snitker added that he liked that Holmes is able to go out there and make adjustments, which is important to a starting pitcher. He got his job done, but the run support didn't arrive.
The Braves were held to the lone run that came on a solo home run from Matt Olson in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead in half. The offense wasn't able to work its eighth inning magic like it has recently, and the pause for a rain delay wasn't able to help them either.
They finished 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto rolled right through them. They were no-hit into the sixth inning. Austin Riley broke it up with a double. That double represented the lone runner in scoring position in the game.
The Braves are now 0-4 against the Dodgers this season. The losing streak to start the season turned up again to start the series. They look to finally get a win against the Dodgers on Saturday. Spencer Schwellenbach will go up against rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.