Braves Determine Resumption Time After Rain Delay

The Atlanta Braves series finale against the Washington Nationals is officially in a rain delay. The game is scheduled to resume at 7:35 p.m. EDT.

Play officially stopped at 6:07 p.m. EDT just before the top of the seventh inning could get underway. That makes for a delay of one hours and 28 minutes.

The game had already started 22 minutes late due to weather concerns. The tarp was removed from the field about half an hour after the stoppage began, but the grounds crew is still working to make the field playable.

As the rain came down, they had trouble getting the tarp fully on the field, and they had to do some patch work. The attempt at getting the full infield covered was ultimately successful.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated accordingly as we know more.

At the time of the game's stoppage, the Nationals led the Braves 1-0. The Braves haven't scored a run in 15 innings dating back to the start of Saturday afternoon's game.

The Braves won the first game of the series, 5-4, in the 11th inning on a walk-off base knock by Chadwick Tromp on Friday. It was the first time he walked off a game during his MLB career. They trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, but they managed to rally to tie it, setting them up to win it the following inning.

In the following game on Saturday, the Nationals blanked the Braves, 2-0, holding them to one hit. The Braves pitching staff did their part, holding the Nationals to two solo shots and struck them out 15 times. Grant Holmes had 10 of them, his third career double-digit strikeout game.

That game saw the tarp come on twice: once before the game and again in the bottom of the second inning.

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