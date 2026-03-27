How to Watch, Projected Starters for Braves Opening Series vs Royals

The Atlanta Braves are back for another season. There are some key changes this year, so we're here to make sure that you're ready to go for the first series of the season. Here's all the information on how to watch, as well as who is pitching.

Might as well get an idea of who the projected starters are while you're at it. It's part of the prep. We included a breakdown of key information to know about them as well.

Where Can I Watch the Braves?

This year, it could understandably. The Braves are in a new era of TV viewing, and everyone is still learning where to watch. BravesVision is the new way to watch the team. All you have to know is where to find it.

If you paid for a subscription to watch it on streaming, you're good to go. All locally televised regular-season games will be on there. However, if you didn't, check your TV provider. At the time of this article's publication, Spectrum and Xfinity are signed on to carry BravesVision. For Spectrum, check local listings. For Xfinity, it's on channel 1254.

Other providers are expected to be announced. If you don't have any of the following options, you're still in luck for the first two games. Opening day will also air on Gray Media channels across the southeast. In the Atlanta area, you can either watch it on Atlanta News First (ANF) or Peachtree Sports Network. Saturday's game is a national game on Fox. In the Atlanta area, that's on Channel 5.

Sunday is a normal locally televised game.

TV Schedule for Braves with First Pitch Times

Friday, March 27 vs Royals: 7:15 p.m., BravesVision, Gray Media

Saturday, March 28 vs Royals: 7:15 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 29 vs Royals: BravesVision, MLB Network (out of market)

Starting Pitchers for vs Royals

Chris Sale is the opening day starter for the second straight year. He's coming off a solid spring training, pitching to a 2.75 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across five starts. Sale was an All-Star for the ninth time in 2025.

Reynaldo López returns to the mound after missing virtually an entire season. He went down with a shoulder injury after his first start, and we didn't see him again until spring training. The 2024 All-Star will look to show he can maintain his health and provide a consistent arm in the Braves' rotation, something that was hard to come by last season.

Grant Holmes silenced doubts in spring training. After he sustained a partially torn UCL in late July, his future went into doubt. He opted to rehab it instead of undergoing surgery. Due to other injuries, he nabbed a rotation spot before spring training games even got underway.

He ensured that the decision aged well, at least to start. In five spring outings, four starts, he had a 1.02 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 17 2/3 innings. Holmes is pitching in place of Spencer Strider, who was supposed to pitch that day. He is dealing with an oblique injury.

Projected Starting Pitchers with 2025 Stats

Friday, March 27 vs Royals: Chris Sale LHP (7-5, 2.58 ERA) vs Cole Ragans LHP (3-3, 4.67 ERA)

Saturday, March 28 vs Royals: Reynaldo López (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Michael Wacha (10-13, 3.86 ERA)

Sunday, March 29 vs Royals: Grant Holmes (4-9, 3.99 ERA) vs Seth Lugo (8-7, 4.15 ERA)

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