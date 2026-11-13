What Remains for Braves to Tackle During Offseason

The Atlanta Braves got the ball rolling on offseason activity on Thursday afternoon.

Right-hander Evan Phillips was signed to a three-year, $35 million contract to fortify the bullpen. Meanwhile, for depth, they added utility man Tyler Freeman on a minor-league contract.

Adding a veteran bullpen arm can be checked off the to-do list. Meanwhile, adding a utility man isn't a box that's checked off depending on who you ask and their reasoning.

Here's what the Braves still have to do this offseason to be ready for 2027.

Figure Out Shortstop

This where the aforementioned depends on who you ask comment comes into play. The Braves have added two utility options this offseason, with Vidal Brujan being the one who has come in along with Freeman.

However, Mauricio Dubón remains unsigned, and after a career year where he won another Gold Glove, the standard for checking this box off is either going to be re-signing him or going after another everyday shortstop.

Ha-Seong Kim isn't coming back. It shouldn't take me telling you that.

If Dubón signs elsewhere, then the Braves will likely have to pounce on the trade market to once again find their guy. That's how they've landed two of their last three external additions for the starting shortstop position, including trading one for the other.

In theory, since Dubón is a utility guy, meaning he can man left field, they can go get another shortstop anyway and get another glove and bat in the clubhouse.

Starting Pitching

Yes, the addition of Phillips opens the door for Fuentes to join the rotation. The plan already was for him to enter spring trainnig as an arm getting built up as a starting pitcher. However, even if he earns a rotation spot, the Braves still need to go out and get more arms.

Two of their key starters, Martín Pérez and Tyler Mahle, are free agents. While they have enough arms to have five starters on opening day without them, we all know you need more than that.

Going out and getting an arm who can get close to 30 starts needs to be a priority. He's likely a playoff arm if he's capable of giving the team that kind of workload.

Another Everyday Bat

Reintroducing Jurickson Profar is going to be a tough sell after he's missed a combined season and a half over the last two years due to suspensions for two positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

A contender always needs another bat. They tried Dominic Smith and Lane Thomas last year, and they didn't prove to be as productive as hoped. Make the expense. Go get the proven bat.

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