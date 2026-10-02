What We Know About Braves Roster Plans So Far for NLDS

The Atlanta Braves are catching their flight out west to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Much still has to be determined. Those discussions will be made mid-flight and on the way to the hotel.

When up against the back-to-back defending champs, it'll take the right pieces on the chess board.

Heading into the afternoon, here is what we know so far about what is shaping up.

Lane Thomas in Discussions

The outfield bat has been putting in the work since he went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left intercostal muscle. He has begun taking pregame batting practice again with the team over the last couple of days.

Walt Weiss said Thomas has responded well to treatment, and he could find himself back with the team during the NLDS.

Getting his bat back for facing lefties would be helpful. The Dodgers have two notable lefty starters in Tarik Skubal, who is expected to start Game 1, and Blake Snell, as well as a key lefty reliever in Tanner Scott.

Length, Along With Numbers Important to Pitching Staff

With a three-game series, the Braves had the flexibility to roll with 11 pitchers and deepen the bench. Now that it's a best-of-5, not only will they need more options, but Weiss added that length will still be key.

Options who can be starters will likely be needed.

"The Phillies series took a lot out of us, as far as our pitching" he said. "We had to empty the tank, really, to win that series, and it was certainly worth doing it, because we needed to win that series.

"But it's onto the next step, and we'll make those adjustments, and prepare for the Dodgers and we'll have to, like I said, add some arms to the roster."

The only names specifically mentioned were Grant Holmes and Ray Kerr, who Weiss expects to play important roles again. Regardless, look for options who can crew innings to be added.

AJ Smith-Shawver is a natural choice. So is JR Ritchie. Both have experience as starters but have also worked behind an opener or in long relief in other scenarios.

Starters are Still TBD

Would we be surprised if Chris Sale pitched on Sunday? Of course not, but they're obviously being careful.

"A lot is going to depend on how Chris feels," Weiss said. "Certainly, don't want to jeopardize him and his health. He just happened to feel great yesterday when he got to the park, and that's why he was in play."

Rest seems to be what the team favors if possible in this case.

Tyler Mahle is getting treatments for his abdominal pull, but there wasn't any concern about his availability for the NLDS. Based on days rest, he would be the most likely starter for Saturday's series opener if they feel he's ready.

If not, he could take the reigns in Game 2, and Sale gets rested for a home game on Tuesday.

Who Is NOT Part of the Plan?

Walt Weiss firmly stated that Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez are not in play for this series. Elder is technically ineligible. Pérez could be activated mid-series, but it's clear right now that they don't think he'll be ready sometime over the next week.

Pérez is working his way back from lower back inflammation that he sustained right before the postseason. Elder is recovering from a knee scope.

Reynaldo López is eligible to be activated, but he wasn't asked about, and therefore not discussed.

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