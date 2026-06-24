Brewers-Abner Uribe Crotch Chop Saga Finally Ends With Suspension

The Milwaukee Brewers will go for a three-game series sweep over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night but will do so without the services of reliever Abner Uribe.

On May 29th, it was announced that Uribe was going to be suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for his crotch-chopping celebration towards the St. Louis Cardinals' dugout.

If you need a refresher because the play happened almost one month ago, you can see it for yourself below.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

At the time, it was shared that Uribe would be appealing the one-game suspension. When you appeal, the suspension essentially gets placed on hold. Since then, there has been pretty much nothing said about the play, or the end result. On Wednesday, that changed. The Brewers announced that Uribe would be serving his one-game suspension on Wednesday night against the Reds.

The Brewers Hurler Won't Pitch On Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Abner Uribe will serve his 1-game suspension tonight at Cincinnati. He has pitched four of the last five days, and with 18 games in 17 days forthcoming this made sense," Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote on X.

The saga is finally over. It was a bit odd to begin with. It began with Uribe throwing up and in at Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera. Then, words were exchanged. After Uribe got through the inning, he turned to the Cardinals' dugout and did his celebration. Drama ensued and there was a lot of chatter about it. Brewers manager Pat Murphy called out the play by Uribe. Uribe apologized to his teammates, but he accused Cardinals manager Oli Marmol of making threatening gestures from the Cardinals' dugout. Herrera called out Uribe for the move. Fortunately, things didn't escalate. Christian Yelich shared the next day that things had been "handled" amid the drama.

At the end of the day, it was a story that arguably got too much life at the time. It was an odd gesture and there was some animosity between the two sides, but it didn't escalate to anything worse than that. Now, he will serve the suspension on Wednesday night.

In reality, that doesn't even really matter that much. He pitched on Monday and Tuesday and likely wouldn't have been able to pitch on Wednesday anyway. Plus, he pitched on June 19 and June 20. His usage has been high recently and he likely needs a day anyway. At least at this rate, they can get rid of two birds with one stone and finish the suspension as well.