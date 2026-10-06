What I'm Watching Closest From Brewers Ahead of NLDS Game 3

The Milwaukee Brewers have a young superstar on their hands in Jackson Chourio and he has had his fingerprints all over the National League Division Series so far.

On Tuesday, the Brewers will have their first opportunity to knock the San Diego Padres out of the playoffs. When the game kicks off, Chourio is going to be the guy we're watching the closest. At this point, how can you not? He has been electric.

In Game 1, the 22-year-old blasted his fifth career postseason homer. At the time, it was just his 13th career playoff game. Absurd. In Game 2, he wasn't able to hit the ball out of the ballpark, but he did give the Brewers the win with a walk-off, two-run single off Padres superstar closer Mason Miller. There's a real argument that without Chourio, the tide of the series would completely flip and the Padres would be the team with a 2-0 series lead and be a win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.

Jackson Chourio Is A Star

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits the game-winning two RBI hit during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chourio is just 22 years old, he already has the makings of a postseason star. In 14 total playoff games, Chourio has slashed .327/.357/.673 with a 1.030 OPS, five home runs, 15 RBIs, three doubles and seven runs scored. If those numbers sound ridiculous to you, it's because they are.

Chourio will not turn 23 years old until March, so he'll play this postseason still at the age of 22 years old. That's important to note because he's two RBIs away from tying the big league record for RBIs in the postseason under the age of 23 (17). Chourio has been so good to the point that he could reach that mark as soon as Tuesday night in Game 3 against the Padres.

Entering the postseason, the biggest hole for the Brewers on paper was the offense. If Chourio can continue to play as he has in the postseason in his young career, that immediately makes the offense look like far less of an issue. In the regular season, the Brewers didn't have much slug. But Chourio, himself, had 25 long balls and drove in 75 runs. He was great and has been even better in the postseason. If he can keep this up, the Brewers are going to be even more dangerous than initially expected.

The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET and all eyes should be on Chourio.