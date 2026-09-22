Brewers Biggest Playoff X-Factor Is Clear With 6 Game to Go

The Major League Baseball postseason will kick off in one week with Wild Card action set to begin on Sep. 29. Fortunately for the Milwaukee Brewers, they won't have to play in that round, unless something shocking happens over the next few days.

Milwaukee has the top spot in the National League right now and a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have a six-game lead over the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Braves. Right now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch a first-round bye is down to one. All they need is a win, or a loss by the Braves to get over the hump.

When the Brewers ultimately do begin their playoff run, there is arguably one player in the lineup who will be the biggest offensive X-factor for Milwaukee in the playoffs. That is 30-year-old slugger Jake Bauers.

The Brewers Need Jake Bauers To Get Hot

Aug 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jake Bauers (9) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers has had himself a breakout season for the ages. Before the 2026 campaign, he had never played in more than 117 games or hit more than 12 home runs in a season. The 2026 season has been a different story. Bauers is slashing .269/.397/.497 with an .893 OPS, 26 homers, 83 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 21 doubles, and 90 runs scored. He has set new career highs across the board, including wins above replacement with 3.2, and is actually leading the league with his .397 on-base percentage.

One thing that is true about the Brewers' offense is that it doesn't have a ton of thump. The Brewers are tied for 28th in the league with 149 homers. Bauers is leading the team in long balls (26) and is third in RBIs (83). For a team that doesn't have a ton of power, they need Bauers at his best in the postseason if they want to make a deep run.

But he hasn't been as red-hot recently. Since the beginning of September, Bauers is slashing .220/.458/.488 with a .945 OPS, three homers, seven RBIs and two doubles in 15 games. On the bright side, he has more walks (18) than strikeouts (16), but he's 9-for-41 in those 15 games.

When the playoffs get here, a single swing can change a game. Milwaukee doesn't have a lot of thump, if there is going to be one guy who can change the course of a game with a swing, it would be Bauers. So, the Brewers need him to ge this stroke back. Fortunately, there's still six games left in the regular season. Bauers has time to get back on track before a first-round bye. If he gets hot, that changes of the perception of the Brewers' lineup, to say the least.