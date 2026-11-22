There are few players in recent memory who have endeared themselves to the Milwaukee Brewers fanbase as quickly as shortstop Cooper Pratt did in 2026.

Pratt was promoted to the majors to make his big league debut on June 16 and he shined. Pratt played in 74 games and slashed .281/.350/.368 with three home runs, 34 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and seven doubles. Pratt was even better in the playoffs. He batted .354 in the postseason with one home run and seven RBIs in 13 games. In the World Series, he was at his best and he batted .421 with a homer and seven RBIs in five games.

All of that is great and his love of Fanta — and soda in general — became a fun talking point throughout the playoffs. Even that's not all. Pratt also took a shot at Los Angeles Dodgers fans and said the crowd felt like a regular season game in the National League Championship Series.

"When we played the Dodgers, it just kind of felt like a regular season game. When we went to San Diego, it was so loud. They would throw a strike, and everyone was screaming. It was a little different in LA," Pratt said. "Not that they weren't loud — because when they got loud, they got loud. Because those speakers in center field are loud. But it just didn't feel like San Diego or Tampa Bay."

“When we played the Dodgers… it just kind of felt like a regular season game.”



Cooper Pratt talks the playoff atmosphere being WAY crazier in San Diego than in LA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/p1t6S8oHyB — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) November 20, 2026

Cooper Pratt Is A Budding Star

Oct 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewer shortstop Cooper Pratt waves to fans during game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pratt is just 22 years old and already is certainly making himself a beloved of the organization among the Brewers fanbase. He was great on the field, improved in the playoffs and threw a dig at the Dodgers. What else could you ask for if you're a Brewers fan?

This is just the beginning as well.

Pratt inked an eight-year, $50.75 million extension with the Brewers before even stepping foot on a big league diamond. Plus, Milwaukee has club options for the 2034 and 2035 seasons. So, realistically, his deal could very well end up being a 10-year deal when all is said and done.

Milwaukee found itself a budding star. Plus, his personality makes him stand out. If you look across the organization, the Brewers have a handful of stories like this. Milwaukee has built a young and exciting roster that is going to be together, for the most part, for years to come. We have witnessed the golden age of Brewers baseball over the last 10 years, or so. What should get Milwaukee fans even more excited is the fact that this team isn't slowing down and is just getting better.