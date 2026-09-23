Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Return Revealed, Ryan Ward Joins Surprise Team, Blake Snell Health Update
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The Los Angeles Dodgers ravaged the San Diego Padres, 7-0, on Tuesday evening and improved to 97-60 on the year.
The two-time defending champions unleashed a bullpen game against the divisional foes and allowed just five hits throughout the contest. Offensively, Freddie Freeman and rookie Josue De Paula had multi-hit outings while Tommy Edman hit his eighth home run of the year and second in as many games.
Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts revealed when superstar Shohei Ohtani will return to the team after heading to the injured list for the first time as a Dodger earlier this month. The skipper noted that even though the four-time MVP isn't back to perfect health, the importance of gearing up to play his best baseball of the year in the postseason is paramount.
“I think there’s a difference between discomfort and pain," Roberts said. "Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes."
In other news, former top prospect Ryan Ward — who was recently designated for assignment — joined a surprise team. The 28-year-old will now be headed overseas to continue his professional baseball career and will hope to succeed in his new place of residence.
Finally, southpaw Blake Snell has a health update after he left his most recent start on Sept. 16 just one inning into the game due to groin tightness. The two-time Cy Young award winner appears to have missed the worst possible outcome as he is still scheduled to make his next start on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.
Snell spent the 2024 season as a member of his current team's biggest rivals, and put together a 3.12 ERA through 20 starts. Of these outings, 11 took place at Oracle Park, where Snell's ERA that season was 2.85 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio totaled 3.67 (compared to 2.96 on the road that season).
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts Officially Announces When Shohei Ohtani Will Return to Dodgers
Dodgers Lose Ryan Ward to Surprising Team
Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Explains Viral Encounter With Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Announce Surprise Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Padres
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Rivalry Series vs Padres
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson