Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Return Revealed, Ryan Ward Joins Surprise Team, Blake Snell Health Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers ravaged the San Diego Padres, 7-0, on Tuesday evening and improved to 97-60 on the year.

The two-time defending champions unleashed a bullpen game against the divisional foes and allowed just five hits throughout the contest. Offensively, Freddie Freeman and rookie Josue De Paula had multi-hit outings while Tommy Edman hit his eighth home run of the year and second in as many games.

Ahead of the eventual victory, manager Dave Roberts revealed when superstar Shohei Ohtani will return to the team after heading to the injured list for the first time as a Dodger earlier this month. The skipper noted that even though the four-time MVP isn't back to perfect health, the importance of gearing up to play his best baseball of the year in the postseason is paramount.

“I think there’s a difference between discomfort and pain," Roberts said. "Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes."

In other news, former top prospect Ryan Ward — who was recently designated for assignment — joined a surprise team. The 28-year-old will now be headed overseas to continue his professional baseball career and will hope to succeed in his new place of residence.

Finally, southpaw Blake Snell has a health update after he left his most recent start on Sept. 16 just one inning into the game due to groin tightness. The two-time Cy Young award winner appears to have missed the worst possible outcome as he is still scheduled to make his next start on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.

Snell spent the 2024 season as a member of his current team's biggest rivals, and put together a 3.12 ERA through 20 starts. Of these outings, 11 took place at Oracle Park, where Snell's ERA that season was 2.85 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio totaled 3.67 (compared to 2.96 on the road that season).

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts Officially Announces When Shohei Ohtani Will Return to Dodgers

Dodgers Lose Ryan Ward to Surprising Team

Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Explains Viral Encounter With Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Announce Surprise Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Padres

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Rivalry Series vs Padres

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are getting Shohei Ohtani back on Wednesday, the first day he's eligible👀👀



Read below for everything you need to know⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xc4K9kNw0f — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 23, 2026

Josue De Paula has his first career triple as Fernando Tatis Jr. couldn't cut it off in right field.



De Paula is now hitting .323 with an OPS of 1.069 since being called up.



He 100% needs to be on the Dodgers' postseason roster.pic.twitter.com/mfbbro6FS4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 23, 2026

A quick four-run inning in the second! pic.twitter.com/0eLbE6QCFV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2026

Roki with a GM GA GN on a fastball, slider, and split. https://t.co/SxMBTx0YwT pic.twitter.com/88epo7YAtc — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 23, 2026

James Tibbs III reintroduces himself to Las Vegas☄️ pic.twitter.com/JYWAFxjRqa — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 23, 2026

Tyler Glasnow says he'll most likely start and pitch in relief in the postseason pic.twitter.com/eBLJEdlEpe — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 22, 2026

Will Smith rakes. pic.twitter.com/TbCUkrq8hp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2026

The latest on Tyler Glasnow's health status heading into the final week of the regular season⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JHBGFKryHY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 22, 2026

LA looks good on you, Cam. pic.twitter.com/H5zOIHlIAt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2026

Mookie Betts in September:



.373/.468/.746

6 HR

1.215 OPS

227 wRC+

1.6 fWAR@Xavier_Scruggs and Mark DeRosa break down some film to compare some swings from Mookie earlier in the season to now. pic.twitter.com/x4j4umGmbi — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 22, 2026

Tommy with a homer in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/bLDu47UMRe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2026

Dave Roberts discusses Roki Sasaki and Andy Pages making their returns, how he envisions the closer role for the postseason and Shohei making his return tomorrow.



Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app. 🔗: https://t.co/WdghkxqEXh pic.twitter.com/7M4QhQQd7s — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 23, 2026

Justin Verlander reveals his advice to Tarik Skubal after trade to Dodgers



Full episode: https://t.co/SyeXd5hzEa pic.twitter.com/4WnKSflfPl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2026

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