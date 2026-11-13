Brewers Shopping Fan Favorite After 4 Seasons in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are loaded all throughout the roster and it sounds like the organization is at least considering shaking things up a bit in the bullpen.

There's been some chatter about the possibility of the Brewers trading All-Star closer Trevor Megill with one year to go until free agency. On Thursday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the club is in fact listening to offers for Megill at this time.

"They are listening to offers, however, for closer Trevor Megill," Nightengale reported.

This doesn't guarantee that Megill is going to be traded this winter, but the rumors and buzz have followed in the footsteps of Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta before him. When it comes to the All-Star closer, he has been talked about as a trade chip since pretty much immediately after the 2026 World Series came to a close.

Keep An Eye On Trevor Megill

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill has just one season left of team control and it's unlikely that the Brewers are going to pay what it's going to cost to keep him around in the long run, especially with two options on the roster already who could replace him as the closer in Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby.

Megill is coming off an excellent season in which he logged a 2.63 ERA in 63 appearances in the regular season with 30 saves. The righty followed with a 2.00 ERA and five saves in nine appearances throughout the Brewers' run to the World Series.

If the business side of the game didn't get in the way, Megill would still be in Milwaukee in 2027 in a perfect world. But unfortunately, that may not be the case. The Brewers have made it a habit to trade stars, especially pitchers, away a year before free agency. Now, Megill is the guy in that scenario. These moves are never easy, but the Brewers have been elite for years now and a big reason why has been the prospects that have been brought in through these trades over the years.

When Williams was traded, the Brewers got Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes. Durbin was then traded to the Boston Red Sox in a stunner that brought Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan to town. Milwaukee got Brandon Lockridge from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Cortes. So, it's not even just the players coming in from the Brewers' deals that make an impact on the club, but Milwaukee also then stockpiles the organization and has been able to swing more deals as a result.

Megill is a fan favorite and it would be tough to see him go. But there is a real chance of a deal this offseason.