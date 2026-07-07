Brewers-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Speculation Takes Turn for the Worse

Over the last few months, there has been plenty of speculation about the Milwaukee Brewers as we have inched closer and closer to the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Now, we're a little under one month away from the trade deadline and the noise is going to get even louder. That's what happens at this time of the year. Rumors fly and stars are connected to various teams across the league. When it comes to the Brewers, the big name who has been consistently floated as a fit has been Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal.

The Brewers could use a hurler and Skubal is going to be the best one available, if Detroit sells. Plus, Milwaukee has the best farm system in the league, so naturally there has been a connection in speculation. While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal threw some serious cold water on the idea of Milwaukee bringing the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner to town, unfortunately.

It Sounds Like Tarik Skubal Isn't An Option

Jun 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers are unlikely to trade big prospects for a rental like Skubal, according to people briefed on their thinking. But the depth of their system gives them the potential to make multiple moves," Rosenthal wrote.

If you're a Brewers fan, that's not the news that you likely wanted to see. Unfortunately, it sounds like Skubal won't be a serious option for the franchise this summer. The idea of not trading big prospects for a rental isn't crazy, but this is a team that realistically could make a deep run this season. If there ever was a season to push the chips on the board, it would be this one. The Brewers are good and the other top contenders in the National League are vulnerable due to injuries, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers have the tools to add and put themselves past these rivals on paper. Plus, baseball is completely up in the air beyond the 2026 season with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the campaign. That's another reason to go all-in this season because what will baseball even look like next year?

There will be other options to consider, even if the Brewers don't want to push their chips in on someone like Skubal. But it's important to note that pitching that will move the needle would cost prospects. Someone like Sandy Alcántara or Sonny Gray would cost less than Skubal from a prospect perspective, but there would still need to be a sizable package for either. Casey Mize is another guy who would cost less than Skubal, as well as Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants or Clay Holmes of the New York Mets.

The Brewers need another veteran starter with Brandon Woodruff hurt again. It's perfectly fair if the Brewers don't want to pay the price that Skubal will cost, but they need to get aggressive still to give this club a chance to make a run.