The Milwaukee Brewers haven't done anything crazy so far this offseason. This shouldn't shock anyone, seeing how Milwaukee just took down the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series.

It was a long time coming, but Milwaukee finally got over the hump this fall and the 2026 team will always be remembered. Fortunately for the organization, the vast majority of the club is under team control and still in town heading into 2027. The Chicago Cubs have made headlines throughout the offseason so far after signing Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato, but Milwaukee still reigns supreme in the National League Central.

While the Brewers haven't made a splash this offseason, let's take a look back one. Nearly nine years ago, the Brewers pulled off arguably the most important move in franchise history as the organization went out and acquired Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins. The Brewers announced the move on social media on Jan. 25, 2018. It took a long time and Yelich developed into a Brewers legend in the process, but Milwaukee finally earned its title this fall.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

To get Yelich, the Brewers traded outfielders Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and right-handed hurler Jordan Yamamoto to Miami.

When a deal is made, you never truly know how it's going to turn out. Yes, Yelich was already a budding star. But was he going to stick in Milwaukee for the long haul? Would the Brewers go on to regret dealing the prospects they did to Miami? It's safe to say that the Brewers won the deal. Yelich won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in his first season as a member of the Brewers in 2018. It just so happens that the 2018 season is what kicked off the golden era of Brewers baseball.

Milwaukee had missed the playoffs in six straight seasons. The Brewers returned to the postseason in 2018 and have made it in eight of Yelich's nine seasons in Milwaukee. The Brewers have won four straight National League Central titles and the first World Series title in franchise history. Yelich has been there for it all and also was named the team's captain in 2026 before the playoff run. It's hard to argue against this being the most important deal in franchise history.

Plus, the deal didn't really pan out for Miami. Brinson played in 320 games as a member of the Marlins and was a -3.1 WAR player. Harrison played in 41 games for the Marlins and was a -0.1 WAR player. Diaz played in 145 games as a member of the Marlins and was a -2.7 WAR player. Yamamoto pitched in just 19 games for the Marlins and had a 6.20 ERA.

The Brewers-Marlins Yelich deal was a fleece, to say the least.