Will the Milwaukee Brewers find a pathway to a long-term extension with three-time All-Star William Contreras this offseason?

If not, the 28-year-old will head off to free agency next offseason without a guarantee of returning to town. With Contreras' future with the organization up in the air, we've seen a wide range of rumors and reports emerging this offseason already. Despite the fact that Contreras only has one season of team control left, the vast majority of the buzz out there has been about the All-Star staying this offseason. On Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal furthered the narrative by joining Foul Territory and saying that he has been told that Contreras would be open to a long-term extension.

"This is something that I'm told Contreras wants," Rosenthal said. "I would imagine that the Brewers want it. He is their heart and soul in some ways. He's a guy who really is their engine in some ways. ... He's going to get a strong deal, whether he signs it with the Brewers or he becomes a free agent. I don't know if it will happen before the lockout, certainly I would think the Brewers are exploring it already."

"This is something that I'm told Contreras wants."@Ken_Rosenthal explores the possibility of the Brewers extending William Contreras before the looming lockout... pic.twitter.com/Bv8rxFa76X — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 23, 2026

What Would It Take To Keep William Contreras?

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 12, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Milwaukee would "love" to give Contreras an extension this offseason.

So, with a little over a week to go until a likely lockout kicks off across the league, reports have surfaced indicating that Contreras is interested in an extension, and so is the team.

What would an extension look like? To put that idea together, we have to look at the deals currently out there. The three largest deals for catchers around the league right now, based on total value, are Will Smith's $140 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cal Raleigh's $105 million from the Seattle Mariners and Sean Murphy's $73 million from the Atlanta Braves. Raleigh and Murphy's deals are both for six years, whereas Smith's deal was for 10 years.

At some point, whether it's this offseason or next offseason in free agency, Contreras is going to land on this list. He's a top five catcher in the game overall. Arguably, his next deal should fall somewhere between Raleigh and Smith. There are just two nine-figure catcher deals in baseball right now and Contreras is the top candidate for the next one. If not him, then Adley Rutschman of the Boston Red Sox would be the next top option. He's also 28 years old and is a three-time All-Star himself. But Contreras is more accomplished and is going to cost a pretty penny to keep in town.