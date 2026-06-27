If Mets Sell, the Brewers Need to Be First in Line for Clay Holmes

The Milwaukee Brewers look like a juggernaut right now and are closing in on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top record in Major League Baseball.

After earning their 50th win of the season on Friday — and becoming the fastest team in franchise history to the mark — the Brewers are just a half-game behind Los Angeles for the top record in baseball with the Dodgers losing against the San Diego Padres.

If the Brewers keep playing as they have recently, that top spot will be theirs soon enough. Milwaukee has had the best offense in baseball throughout the month of June. On top of this, the Brewers just got two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff back on the mound from the Injured List. He pitched six shutout innings in his first outing back with 10 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds. Now, the Brewers have a three-headed monster at the top of the rotation with Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, and Kyle Harrison. It's a tough weekend to be the Chicago Cubs because they have to face all three. Misiorowski got the ball on Friday and dominated. Plus, he threw the third-fastest pitch in Major League Baseball history at 105.5 miles per hour. Harrison will take the mound on Saturday and Woodruff on Sunday.

The Brewers Should Add A Starter

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This Brewers team is the real deal. The offense looks great and Milwaukee has the best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.20. Still, Milwaukee should be looking for one more starter before the 2026 trade deadline gets here. Guys like Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray have been floated as potential fits. One name that hasn't been out there, but Matt Arnold should consider is Clay Holmes of the New York Mets.

Right now, Holmes is on the Injured List. He fractured his right fibula back in May. The current expectation is that he isn't likely to return until August. He has started throwing a bit.

Clay Holmes does some throwing at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/1F5Bks4t4f — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 25, 2026

Before landing on the Injured List, Holmes had a 2.39 ERA in nine starts across 52 2/3 innings of work. The two-time All-Star was already at 1.9 wins above replacement before the injury.

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million deal that has a $12 million player option for the 2027 season. This year, he's making just $13 million. When the deadline comes around, if Holmes is near a return, he would be a very intriguing starter to roll the dice on. The Mets' season has been a disaster. They just fired their manager and look like they are hurdling towards a potential deadline fire sale. Milwaukee certainly is familiar with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, to say the least.

Holmes is someone who would cost significantly less than someone like Skubal, but has the upside to be near the top of the rotation. His salary isn't expensive for an All-Star-level hurler. Plus, there's a chance there wouldn't be money attached to him beyond this season if he turned down his player option and went back to free agency.

Regardless, Holmes is the type of pitcher that Milwaukee should be all over if the Mets sell. If he can return to form, the Mets would have the best top four in baseball with him, Woodruff, Harrison and Misiorowski, hands down.