Brewers Haven't Talked Extension With Jacob Misiorowski, But They Should

The Milwaukee Brewers have potentially the best overall pitcher in baseball right now in young Jacob Misiorowski.

When Misiorowski is at his best, there is no one out there who can do what he can on the mound. He has been electrifying batters all season with his blistering fastball, which has even reached 105.5 miles per hour this season. He's a starter, and yet he has thrown the third-fastest pitch by a hurler in recorded MLB history. Plus, he said he slipped a bit on the pitch and thinks he can throw harder. On top of the electric fastball, Misiorowski has been simply incredible overall. He has a league-leading 1.62 ERA in 111 innings pitched to go along with a league-leading 167 strikeouts.

There hasn't been a pitcher better than Misiorowski this season and he is just 24 years old. Fortunately, he's under team control for a long time to come. He has five more seasons of control beyond 2026 through the 2031 campaign. But when you have talent like this on the roster, naturally, it leads to the topic of long-term future. The Brewers have a guy who could win the Cy Young Award this year. Could they hand him a long-term extension, like they did with Luis Lara and Cooper Pratt? FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the two sides have not had conversations about an extension at this point.

The Brewers Ace Should Be Built Around

Jul 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Despite blossoming into one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, there have been no conversations between superstar right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers, league sources say," Murray wrote. "Misiorowski, 24, has taken baseball by storm just two seasons into his career."

Now, of course, Misiorowski has five more seasons of control beyond the 2026 season. There's a lot of time left for the two sides to have that type of discussion. But the price tag is just going to continue to climb as he finds more and more success.

When it comes to pitchers, especially young ones, there's always a fear that some sort of elbow issue could pop up. While this is the case, Misiorowski is the type of hurler Milwaukee should arguably invest in with an extension. Again, he's reaching heights with his fastball that have never been done by a starter. He's not a one-trick pony, though. He has rounded out his game and it's why he's been able to dominate all season.

If he only had a good fastball, big league hitters would find a way to hit it. Misiorowski is an ace through and through and arguably is more talented than guys who have come through Milwaukee in recent memory, including Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and even Brandon Woodruff. He's the guy you build this rotation around for the long haul.