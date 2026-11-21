Should the Boston Red Sox hand Adley Rutschman a new contract this offseason? Or risk losing him after the 2027 season?

This is a topic that has gotten a lot of attention this offseason and there isn't necessarily a clear-cut answer. But let's break down the conversation.

Boston acquired Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent prospects Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, Harold Rivas, Enddy Azocar, and catcher Carlos Narvaez to Baltimore in exchange for Rutschman and Jake Rogers. That's a big price tag. It's important to note that the price of the trade shouldn't necessarily dictate whether an extension gets done this offseason. But it does show how the Red Sox value the All-Star backstop. You don't give up that type of package for a player you don't view as a true star.

Arguably, it's somewhat comparable to what the Red Sox did with Garrett Crochet. Boston sent a haul to the Chicago White Sox, even though Crochet wasn't guaranteed to stick with the Red Sox for the long haul, but eventually handed him an extension.

What Should Boston Do?

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Red Sox acquired Rutschman, he was on the Injured List. He worked his way back and clearly didn't look like himself offensively right away. But he immediately gave Boston a significant boost defensively behind the plate. Another thing of value that Rutschman brought was the fact that he is significantly better than Narvaez at ABS challenges. This did help down the stretch.

Also, in September, Rutschman's bat quietly picked up. From Sep. 3 through Sep. 27, Rutschman slashed .266/.299/.547 with an .845 OPS, four home runs, nine RBIs, six doubles and nine runs scored in 17 games. That was a significant improvement after he batted .170 in August in 15 games. But, arguably, it wasn't the most shocking thing in the world that he struggled right away. He was coming off a wrist injury. Plus, he had an elbow injury in Boston.

Rutschman has taken some heat from Boston fans on social media, although it is absolutely overblown. When he's at his best, Rutschman is a top-five catcher in the game and is just 28 years old. Despite not having the best season of his career in 2026, he still slashed .242/.315/.426 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs in 99 games. He was a 2.6 WAR player behind the plate. In 2022, he was a 5.4 WAR player as a rookie and then a 4.3 WAR player in 2023 and a 3.1 WAR player in 2024. He played in under 100 games in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons, but this is a guy you want on your team because he can get it done with his bat and his glove. That's why he was a 1.9 WAR player in 2025, despite batting .220 and playing just 90 games.

Arguably, Boston should extend Rutschman this offseason. It takes two to tango, of course. But the Red Sox should absolutely do it. Some have argued that the Red Sox should do it so the trade doesn't look like a failure because they gave up a lot. That isn't the case, though. Boston should extend Rutschman because he's a very good player at a position that has been a weakness for Boston and there really isn't a better option coming in the near future. The Red Sox's farm system isn't loaded with catching talent, to say the least. There isn't another long-term answer in the system right now. And you don't often see elite catchers hit the open market.

The price for catching isn't as high as some of the other spots on the diamond. The biggest contract for a catcher in the majors right now in total value is $140 million, which the Los Angeles Dodgers gave Will Smith over 10 years. That's an annual value of $14 million per year. Cal Raleigh has the second-largest contract at $105 million over six years. That's an annual value of $17.5 million per year.

The Red Sox just gave Jake Bauers a four-year, $58 million deal. That's an annual value of $14.5 million per year. Bauers is great and this will arguably end up being a good deal for Boston. But he's 31 years old and Rutschman is 28 years old. Rutschman is certainly ranked higher as a catcher than Bauers is as a DH around the league. Giving Rutschman the same annual value as Bauers over six years would be $87 million. It will likely take a little more to get a deal done, which is fair. Again, he's among the game's most elite catchers. Boston gave Ranger Suarez $130 million last year. It likely would take less to sign Rutschman, based on the top catcher contracts around the league.

Some have looked at Rutschman's August as a reason for Boston to not extend the All-Star backstop. But that would be a mistake. If you look under the hood at how Rutschman really improved the club right away, it's a no-brainer.