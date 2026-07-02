The Brewers Are Making a Mistake If Luis Lara Isn't Promoted Soon

The Milwaukee Brewers have handed out two long-term extensions this season to prospects already. One has been promoted to the big leagues and the other is still waiting for his opportunity.

Milwaukee bet big on No. 3 prospect Cooper Pratt back in March and handed him an eight-year extension worth over $50 million with two club options. It took a while for Pratt to make the jump to the big leagues, but he made his MLB debut eventually on June 16.

Milwaukee's other long-term extension was given to 21-year-old outfielder Luis Lara. The young outfielder landed a seven-year, $31 million deal with the Brewers with three club options. He has yet to make the jump to the big leagues, though. Lara is having an incredible season and already looks like he could help this Brewers club. He has played in 75 games down in Triple-A and is slashing .326/.435/.460 with an .895 OPS, seven homers, 37 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 51 walks, 10 doubles and three triples.

The Brewers Should Promote Luis Lara

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lara has been playing so well to the point that Milwaukee should promote him to the majors in the very near future. In fact, the Brewers arguably should do so before the upcoming 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3.

Milwaukee is 53-31 on the season and in first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are fortunate to have Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell all playing well at the same time. The Brewers currently have Blake Perkins on the big league roster, but Milwaukee arguably should send him down to Triple-A. Right now, he's batting .159 in 52 games played. The Brewers should send him down and promote Lara in his place. Then, an easy solution would be shifting Frelick to a super utility role, with a focus on third base and right field. That way you can see what Lara has while not sacrificing Frelick's playing time.

The reason why Milwaukee should do this before the trade deadline is that it would help to show where the Brewers should add. Do they need an outfielder, a third baseman, or a bench bat? Well, if Lara were in the majors and his production from Triple-A carried over, then Milwaukee would be in a very good spot and may not need to add offense. If Lara could bolster the lineup and Frelick could add more offense at third base, it would give Milwaukee exactly what it needs.