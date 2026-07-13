3 First Half Highlights for Cardinals as All-Star Break Arrives

The 2026 season has been much better than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals. After making several big trades in the offseason and shedding salary, they weren't expected to win a lot of games.

However, here they are at 50-45 with the first half complete. They're only one game back in the wild card race and have a relatively easy schedule in the second half. The first half was full of great moments and highlights that will stick out for fans.

Here are three highlights that defined the first half for St. Louis.

JJ Wetherholt's opening day home run

May 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JJ Wetherholt's major league debut was highly anticipated, and so far, he hasn't disappointed. He even earned a nine-figure contract extension last week. But he started off his career with a literal bang, hitting a home run on opening day and helping lead a comeback for the Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was a sign that Wetherholt was there to stay, and it lit a fire underneath a fanbase that had grown accustomed to unexciting baseball over the last three years. Two days later, Wetherholt had a walk-off hit for St. Louis, solidifying himself as the team's leadoff hitter.

Dustin May's complete game

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after throwing a complete game one hitter against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading Sonny Gray in the offseason, the Cardinals needed somebody to fill out their rotation for 2026. They signed Dustin May in the offseason, and while he hasn't been dominant, he has at least been serviceable for St. Louis.

His best moment came on June 15. That night, he faced the San Diego Padres, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters en route to a complete-game shutout.

It was yet another example of a shrewd offseason signing paying off for Chaim Bloom. After the game, May was given a cooler shower from his teammates, and Cardinals fans felt legitimately excited about their ballclub.

Tarps off

May 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Stephen F. Austin Club baseball player Bryce Bradford who helped start the Tarps Off shirtless fan trend at Busch Stadium reacts after a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On May 15, the Cardinals had some special guests at Busch Stadium. The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team attended the game against the Kansas City Royals, and out of nowhere, each player ripped off their shirts and began waving them around.

The Cardinals won that night, but that was just the start of a special movement in St. Louis. Since then, there has been an entire section dedicated to shirtless fans, and has taken the city by storm. It's been a positive vibe change at Busch Stadium after three years of lackluster baseball.

But even if the Cardinals fail to make the postseason, nothing will take the excitement out of the "tarps off" movement. Fortunately, that trend doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.