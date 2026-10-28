3 Free Agents the St. Louis Cardinals Should Avoid At All Costs

The St. Louis Cardinals could use some more pitching this winter, but that doesn't mean that they should target every hurler that's heading to the open market.

St. Louis isn't likely to go out and make a splash. The Cardinals aren't going to sign someone like Tarik Skubal, Michael King or Robbie Ray. St. Louis is much more likely to spend on a short-term deal, like what they did with Dustin May last offseason. But, again, there are hurlers — both starters and relievers — that the Cardinals shouldn't pursue.

Here are three that fit that description.

Matt Strahm — Relief Pitcher

Jun 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm (25) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strahm is a former All-Star who has been a full-time reliever over the last three seasons. Back in 2023, he made 56 total appearances, but made 10 starts. Over the last three seasons, he didn't make a single start.

In 2024, he was an All-Star. The lefty had a 1.86 ERA in 66 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2025, he had a 2.74 ERA in 66 appearances as a member of the Phillies. Something changed in 2026, though. As a member of the Kansas City Royals, Strahm had a 7.32 ERA in 41 appearances across just 35 2/3 innings pitched. He set a new career-worst in a season in which he made more than six appearances with the 7.32 ERA. The Cardinals need a bullpen boost, but Strahm isn't a guarantee.

Aaron Civale — Starting/Relief Pitcher

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale (38) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Civale is another guy St. Louis arguably should avoid. He had a 4.20 ERA in 34 total appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Athletics. With the Athletics, he had a 5.42 ERA in 16 appearances, including 15 starts. He was a reliever in the Cubs' bullpen and had a 1.72 ERA in 18 outings. Civale has been solid throughout his career. You know what the floor is if you go out and get him. But arguably there isn't much upside to make a gamble worth it for the Cardinals.

Erick Fedde — Starting/Relief Pitcher

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) reacts after getting the third out in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals know Fedde very well. He had a great 2026 season as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He had a 3.83 ERA in 33 appearances, including 15 starts. The Cardinals acquired him from the White Sox back in 2024 and then he was good down the stretch. Then, he struggled mightily in 2025. If the Cardinals are going to add a pitcher, they should aim for more upside.