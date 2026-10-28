Ex-Cardinals Slugger Cut by Astros, Should St. Louis Bring Him Back?

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be among the most aggressive teams in baseball heading into free agency, but that doesn't mean that the club isn't going to bring some cheap, depth pieces to town.

St. Louis made moves like that a year ago in Chaim Bloom's first offseason as the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. Now, a year later and further along in the rebuild, the Cardinals should be willing to do a bit more. The biggest needs for St. Louis are bullpen arms, a veteran starter and potentially someone who can play third base. But we'll likely see other moves as well. In the offseason, you also tend to see minor league deals and other smaller depth moves as well. For the Cardinals, they should consider a reunion with an old friend in this vein.

On Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported that former Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez has been released by the Houston Astros to pursue opportunities in Asia.

The Cardinals Should Pursue Nelson Velazquez

Sep 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Nelson Velazquez (30) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he ends up looking for a minor league deal stateside, Velazquez is someone the Cardinals should look to bring back into the organization.

Last offseason, the Cardinals brought him to town on a minor league deal. He was one of the breakout stars of Spring Training and there was a real argument that he should've made the Opening Day roster. But the Cardinals sent him to Triple-A to kick off the season. He brought some pop to the Cardinals' organization. Velazquez hit seven home runs and drove in 22 runs in 40 games in Triple-A. Then, he hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs with the Cardinals in the majors. The Cardinals designated him for assignment in August and he quickly landed with the Astros.

In Houston, Velazquez hit two home runs and drove in six runs in 18 games played. When it comes to Velazquez, he's someone who has legit power and was a good depth piece in the Cardinals' organization in 2026. If he ends up not going to Asia, St. Louis should be all over him once again.

The Cardinals already know who he is and what he brings to the table. At the end of the day, he likely wouldn't cost more than a minor league deal, if he stays in the US. This wouldn't be the type of deal that completely moves the needle, but it would bring solid depth back to town.