3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Cardinals Perfectly

Though the offseason has already begun for the St. Louis Cardinals, it's still going to take a little time before we see the team make moves, as the playoffs are in full swing.

Despite defying expectations this year and having a surprisingly competitive season, the Cardinals are still far from truly contending for a championship. St. Louis ultimately ended up with a losing record for the second straight season, but was in playoff contention for most of the season.

The Cardinals' roster is flush with talented young players like JJ Wetherholt, and this season saw Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson develop into stars. St. Louis needs to improve in a few areas, including third base and the bullpen, but it would be surprising to see them break the bank this offseason. Even so, some lower-cost free agents would fit the Cardinals perfectly.

Ryan Yarbrough

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) during a pitching change during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving the bullpen should be the Cardinals' biggest priority this offseason after blowing 30 saves this year. St. Louis' bullpen ranked in the bottom third of the league with a 4.40 bullpen ERA and was the team's biggest weakness down the stretch.

Yarbrough is the exact type of relief pitcher you would expect the Cardinals to pursue. The 34-year-old posted a 3.69 ERA with the New York Yankees this season, but has faced his share of struggles throughout his career. Similar to what the Cardinals did with JoJo Romero this season, the team could bring in a veteran left-handed reliever like Yarbrough and flip him at the trade deadline for prospects.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) warms up before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis' biggest non-pitching roster hole is third base. The Cardinals have internal options, including Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese, but due to the lack of production they had at the position, bringing in a free agent may be their best option.

Kiner-Falefa is solid veteran who posted a .242/.322/.311 slash line this season with the Boston Red Sox, and it would be relatively cheap to sign the 31-year-old. The nine-year veteran would be a perfect short-term addition due to his versatility. The Cardinals can utilize him at third base, but could also move him across the infield when needed, especially if they want to give Jordan or Saggese another opportunity.

Tyler Mahle

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' starting rotation is projected to be pretty young, with a couple of the team's top prospects. Signing a veteran starter with the potential to be a front-end pitcher in the rotation would make a big difference. Mahle has been great since being traded to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline, but still isn't projected to sign a massive contract. Considering his injury history, St. Louis could sign Mahle and then flip him at the trade deadline.

With the Cardinals not entirely ready to compete for a championship, it would be smart for them to not commit to free agents long-term unless they are certain they will be part of the team's future. Instead, St. Louis should prioritize player development and bringing in players on short-term contracts.