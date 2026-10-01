6 Cardinals Trade Targets Who Could Solve Starting Rotation Problem

When the 2027 Major League Baseball season opens up — whenever that may be — the St. Louis Cardinals will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow. The Cardinals are among the youngest teams in the league and took a step forward in 2026.

St. Louis has missed the playoffs in four straight seasons, but the Cardinals have exciting young talent and plenty more to come from the minors. With one or two strategic moves, the Cardinals could arguably end up being the 2027 version of the Chicago White Sox. Heading into the 2027 campaign, the Cardinals arguably need one more starter who has had success in the big leagues. Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Kyle Leahy are a very good start to the rotation. Quinn Mathews should be in the Opening Day rotation as well. There is so much talent that is going to be coming up from the minors, like Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje, but will they be ready to make an impact in the majors right away to kick off the 2027 season? That's the question.

With so much youth, the Cardinals should be looking for one more piece, and move Matthew Liberatore to the bullpen in the process. Here are six hurlers that could make sense as potential trade candidates.

Logan Gilbert — Seattle Mariners

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (36) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that the Cardinals aren't likely to do anything hasty. They've built up this strong farm system, it would be shocking to see any major move get done unless it would significantly move the needle for the 2027 campaign, and into the future. Gilbert has the talent, but is only under team control for the 2027 season. The only way you make a deal like this is if you think you can lock Gilbert up with an extension. He's good enough to at least think about the idea.

Spencer Strider — Atlanta Braves

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Strider has two more seasons on his deal before a 2029 club option. Injuries have derailed his career, but he's just 27 years old. The Cardinals have done a good job keeping hurlers healthy. The Braves tried shopping Strider this summer. The price tag likely wouldn't be very high. He's the type of hurler you buy low on and reap the rewards if he can stay healthy.

Shane McClanahan — Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClanahan is more similar to Gilbert. The two-time All-Star has just one more season of control left. But he also missed the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons and pitched in just eight games in 2026. The price tag can't be very high for a hurler who missed that much time, but the upside is there to be considered.

Kutter Crawford — Boston Red Sox

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another guy who has been hurt a lot, but there is talent there. Crawford isn't at the same level as Gilbert, Strider or McClanahan, but he had a 4.04 ERA in 2023 and a 4.36 ERA in 2024. Plus, he has two seasons of control left.

Tanner Houck — Boston Red Sox

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck (89) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houck is a one-time All-Star with one more season of control left. He missed the vast majority of the 2026 season, aside from the regular season finale. He's another guy who likely wouldn't cost much.

Emerson Hancock — Seattle Mariners

Aug 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hancock is under team control through the 2030 season and was mentioned as a trade candidate this past summer. The Mariners have so much pitching that it's worth a call to see if St. Louis could pluck Hancock away.