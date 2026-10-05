Cardinals' Biggest Free-Agent Mistake to Avoid This Winter

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the youngest rosters in baseball, and yet they showed promise in 2026. St. Louis didn't make the playoffs, but it got a clearer look at this core moving forward and doesn't have a ton of holes to fill before the 2027 season gets here.

That certainly must sound surprising for a club that went 77-85. But this club is full of young guys and even more on the way at the top of the farm system. Imagine what this lineup will look like when guys like Rainiel Rodriguez and Jesus Baez make the jump to the big leagues? Imagine what the rotation will look like when Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje and others are ready for the bright lights? The Cardinals have high-upside pieces to believe the future is bright. In the meantime, the Cardinals could use more bullpen arms, a veteran starter and maybe a third baseman. Arguably, though, it could also be a mistake to invest in third base right now, unless there is a no-brainer, perfect deal out there.

When it comes to third base, this is where the Cardinals need to tread lightly. Alec Bohm and Eugenio Suarez are the two best options available. Bohm could be interesting. Suarez is 35 years old and would cause more harm than good. When it comes to Bohm, he's just 30 years old and could fit the long-term outlook of the club. But if his price is too high, arguably, the club should wait on the position.

Third Base Is Something To Watch

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan could do a very capable job at the hot corner to begin the season if St. Louis doesn't think Baez is ready to make the jump yet. If Baez is ready to make an impact on Opening Day, that would make things even easier.

This is a guy who is just 21 years old and hit 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs in 113 games in 2026. He hasn't played beyond Double-A yet, but his power plays. St. Louis shouldn't make a big investment and block a path for Baez just yet until they know what they have in him. The reason why Bohm would be a different story than someone like Suarez is because he's on the younger side and can also play first base — if Alec Burleson needed a day off — or DH.

Regardless, Baez could be the long-term answer. St. Louis has used the last year to give young guys opportunities. If the Cardinals now turned around and blocked another elite prospect, it would be a step backwards, unless there is a perfect deal out there.