Cardinals Switch-Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje Is Starting to Turn Heads

When the St. Louis Cardinals traded four big-name veterans away, there was a clear strategy in mind: bring in as many cost-controlled, young pitchers as possible.

The Cardinals traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and got Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, Blake Aita, Brandon Clarke, and Richard Fitts. When the Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks, they got 23-year-old hurler Jack Martinez. The big deal was when the Cardinals sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners, though. The Cardinals got two outfield prospects in Tai Peete and Colton Ledbetter, two Competitive Balance Round B picks and one of the most intriguing prospects in all of baseball in switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, who is now St. Louis' No. 4 overall prospect.

The Cardinals Prospect Is Finding His Way

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje throws the ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, he has made 16 starts with Double-A Springfield and has a 5.21 ERA. That ERA doesn't sound great, but it doesn't tell the entire story of his season. The 23-year-old struggled out of the gate and had a 6.03 ERA after seven starts. Since then, he has a 4.60 ERA in his last nine starts. Over his last nine starts, he's allowed more than three runs in a game just twice. He struggled in both contests and allowed five runs on June 17 and six runs on June 28. That's 11 of his 22 total allowed runs over his last nine starts.

He has really started to find his footing with the best example being on July 4. He took the mound and pitched six shutout innings against the Arkansas Travelers while allowing just three base hits and striking out nine batters. On top of this, he tallied 14 whiffs in the contest and pitched to two batters left-handed as well.

Jurrangelo Cijntje tallies 14 whiffs in a scoreless start for the Double-A @Sgf_Cardinals!



6 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 3 BB | 9 K



The @Cardinals' No. 4 prospect pitched to two batters left-handed in the outing, retiring one. pic.twitter.com/Nn8f7iNm29 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2026

You're going to see ebbs and flows with pitching prospects as they try to find their mix down in the minors, even elite ones like Cijntje. For Cijntje, there surely have been a few tough starts mixed in that skew his overall ERA, but what's more important is how he's pitching overall. Again, since May 16, he has made nine starts and has allowed more than three runs just twice. He also logged at least five strikeouts in seven of those nine starts. In three of them, he logged seven or more strikeouts, including July 4.

All of this is to say, it seems like Cijntje is really starting to find his groove. If he can keep this up, there should be a promotion to Triple-A in the not-so-distant future.