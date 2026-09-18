Cardinals-Nationals Preview: 2 Biggest Things to Watch, Probable Starters

If you're a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, you're running out of time to see this club in action at Busch Stadium. In fact, the Cardinals are set to kick off their final home series of the 2026 Major League Baseball season on Friday night when they welcome the Washington Nationals to town.

It's been a fun season overall for the Cardinals as this young roster has taken a major step forward, although there is clearly room for growth. That's what the offseason is going to be about. For now, there are nine games left for the fanbase to enjoy before what will be a long — and difficult — offseason.

With that being said, let's preview the final home series of the season for St. Louis.

Probable Starters

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Kyle Leahy (STL) vs. Cade Cavalli (WSN)

Saturday: Michael McGreevy (STL) vs. Andrew Alvarez (WSN)

Sunday: Quinn Mathews (STL) vs. Jake Irvin (WSN)

St. Louis has its best lined up for the Nationals series. The only guy who's missing is Andre Pallante, who is having a major bounce-back season. Leahy has been the Cardinals' best overall starter this season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 28 starts on the season so far. McGreevy has a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts on the campaign. Mathews has made just seven starts, but he has shown what he can do. He has a 3.62 ERA in 37 1/3 innings in the majors. In his seven starts, he has only allowed more than two runs once.

What To Play For

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things that stand out above all else: JJ Wetherholt's quest for the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award, as well as finishing the season above .500.

When it comes to Wetherholt, he has an uphill climb to try to catch Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds for the top rookie award, but the race isn't over. If he can close the gap and get over the hump, he'd be the first member of the organization to win it since Albert Pujols back in 2001. Plus, it'd bring a draft pick back to St. Louis.

On top of Wetherholt specifically, at this point in the season it's all about trying to get back to .500. The Cardinals are currently three games below .500 at 75-78. St. Louis needs to win six of its last nine games to guarantee a .500 finish. A tall task, but not impossible in the slightest.