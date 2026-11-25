The St. Louis Cardinals have had a quiet offseason so far, to say the least.

The biggest addition of the offseason so far for St. Louis has been 23-year-old lefty Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals acquired Rivera after Boston designated him for assignment. Arguably, there's a lot of upside with Rivera, but it's a bit surprising that his addition has been the biggest of the offseason for St. Louis, especially because the market is moving quicker than it has in years because of the looming lockout.

Beyond Rivera, the Cardinals' biggest roster decision has been moving on from former St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman. There's a lot of work to do for the organization and the next move the club should make before the lockout is signing old friend JoJo Romero.

There are legs to this idea. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals had interest in a reunion with Romero in early November. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the interest is mutual. Still, Romero remains out there for the taking in free agency.

The Cardinals Should Strike

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen the market explode over the last few days, thanks in large part to two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal coming off the market by signing with the New York Mets. Skubal's deal jump-started the market and things will not slow down until December when a lockout likely begins.

The bullpen market hasn't gone off the rails yet. Top options remain, like Adrian Morejon. That could be an explanation for why Romero is still out there for the taking. But the Cardinals should act quickly and bring him back to town.

Romero has pitched in 216 games in the majors as a member of the Cardinals throughout his big league career. Over that span, Romero logged a 3.07 ERA. The vast majority of his career has been spent in St. Louis and he has had success. Outside of St. Louis, Romero pitched in 25 games for the Philadelphia Phillies in the majors and logged a 7.89 ERA. Romero pitched in 11 games with the Milwaukee Brewers down the stretch after being traded in 2026 and had a 3.38 ERA.

The bullpen remains the Cardinals' biggest weakness. Adding Romero would immediately lighten the load. He wouldn't completely fix it right away, but bringing Romero back would be a step in the right direction. With the market heating up, re-signing Romero should be St. Louis' next move.