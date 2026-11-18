The New York Yankees received some potentially encouraging news Tuesday as one of their most intriguing potential bullpen targets took another step toward free agency.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, free-agent left-hander Adrian Morejon has declined the San Diego Padres' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, opting to pursue a potentially lucrative multi-year contract instead.

Adrián Morejón is declining the qualifying offer from the Padres, per source. Morejón is considered the top reliever on the free-agent market, so this was hardly a surprise. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 17, 2026

Morejon's decision comes after another impressive season in San Diego, where he established himself as one of baseball's premier setup men.

While declining the offer doesn't rule out a return to the Padres, it allows interested teams an opportunity to make their case for the 27-year-old southpaw.

And the Yankees should be among those teams.

Why Adrian Morejon makes too much sense for the Yankees

Morejon has already been identified as one free agent who makes too much sense for the Yankees, particularly with general manager Brian Cashman making bullpen reconstruction a priority this offseason.

The left-hander is coming off an outstanding 2026 campaign, recording a 2.83 ERA, 2.37 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts in 86 innings. He also collected 28 holds in 76 appearances, while serving as the primary setup man for Padres closer Mason Miller.

His success wasn't limited to one season, either. Morejon recorded a 2.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings in 2025, giving him consecutive seasons of elite production out of San Diego's bullpen.

But what makes Morejon particularly appealing is how he gets those outs.

His sinker regularly reaches triple digits, and his devastating changeup gives hitters another problem to contend with. In 2026, Morejon recorded a 30.4% strikeout rate and 58% ground-ball rate, demonstrating his ability to miss bats while limiting damaging contact.

That's precisely the kind of versatility the Yankees could use in high-leverage situations. There's also reason to believe New York already has Morejon on its radar.

Both Jack Curry and Michael Kay of YES Network previously identified the left-hander as a potential Yankees target, with Kay suggesting the organization has considerable interest in acquiring him.

Of course, that interest will come at a price.

Morejon is expected to command one of the largest contracts among free-agent relievers, and because he declined San Diego's qualifying offer, signing him would also cost the Yankees draft-pick compensation.

Nevertheless, if Cashman intends to make a meaningful upgrade rather than simply fill bullpen vacancies, Morejon is the caliber of pitcher worth pursuing.

The Yankees don't have to worry about choosing between Morejon and Bednar

New York has already begun addressing its bullpen needs, bringing back veteran left-hander Tim Hill on a one-year deal.

Hill's return provides some familiarity and another ground-ball specialist, but it certainly doesn't eliminate the need for additional high-leverage arms.

Meanwhile, the Yankees found out on Tuesday afternoon at the 4 p.m. ET deadline for qualifying offers that Bednar will play on a one-year, $23.15 million deal for 2027. That will eliminate a huge bit of uncertainty in the back end of the bullpen.

The 32-year-old was outstanding in 2026, converting 35 of 39 save opportunities while posting a 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 76 strikeouts across 69 1/3 innings.

Thankfully, Cashman doesn't have to worry about losing that kind of production, which would've created an immediate problem, particularly with several other bullpen contributors entering free agency.

Now, the Yankees don't have to worry about replacing Bednar with Morejon as the preferred outcome.

The ideal scenario is now in play with Bednar staying and signing Morejon to serve as his setup man.

It's a formula that worked exceptionally well in San Diego, where Morejon and Miller formed one of baseball's most formidable late-inning combinations.

Bringing that same approach to the Bronx would give manager Aaron Boone two dominant arms capable of handling the most important outs of a game, while providing some much-needed flexibility in how the bullpen is utilized.

The Yankees finished 2026 with a 3.13 bullpen ERA, the second-best mark in baseball. However, with several key contributors potentially departing, maintaining that level of success will require more than simply bringing back familiar faces.

Adding Morejon alongside Bednar would represent a significant investment, particularly with other roster needs still demanding attention. But the Yankees have a chance to build something better than what they had last season.

And after another disappointing postseason exit, that should be the objective.

Morejon declining San Diego's qualifying offer doesn't guarantee he'll end up in pinstripes, but it does allow Cashman an opportunity to pursue one of the most impactful bullpen upgrades available.

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