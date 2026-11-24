The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that certainly could use a veteran starting pitcher, but one of the hurlers the club reportedly had interest in is off the table.

On Nov. 17, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that one-time All-Star Kris Bubic was a pitcher who was "of interest" to St. Louis. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, he is no longer out there for the taking. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Bubic agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians worth $17.5 million for the 2027 campaign.

Arguably, the $17.5 million price tag is surprising for Bubic. He made just 14 appearances in 2026, including nine starts, for the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers and had a 3.76 ERA. Clearly, the Guardians are betting on Bubic returning to his 2025 form when he had a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts. It would've been good if Bubic landed in St. Louis, that price tag is high. Fortunately for St. Louis, there are other options out there for the taking still with roughly a week to go until a likely lockout begins across baseball.

Here are five options to consider.

Shane Bieber — Most Recent Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bieber arguably has the most upside of any free agent starter likely to have to settle for a short-term deal. Bieber is a former Cy Young Award winner and is just 31 years old, but he made only 11 starts in 2026. If the Cardinals want a starter, Bieber should be the top target.

Jack Flaherty — Most Recent Team: Detroit Tigers

Jul 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) throws a pitch in the rain against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flaherty spent six-plus seasons as a member of the Cardinals before he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles during the 2023 season. Flaherty is coming off a campaign in which he logged a 4.48 ERA in 20 appearances. Flaherty is still just 31 years old. A reunion certainly wouldn't hurt.

Patrick Sandoval — Most Recent Team: Boston Red Sox

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval is just 30 years old. He has plenty of talent. In 2022, he logged a 2.91 ERA in 27 starts, for example. Whoever signs him this winter is going to be betting on that upside. But he shouldn't cost much. In 2024, he made just 16 starts before getting hurt and then he missed the entire 2025 season. In 2026, he made 15 appearances for Boston and had a 5.12 ERA. But he'll be another year removed from his injury in 2027. Sandoval fits the type of mold that Dustin May was last offseason for St. Louis.

Lucas Giolito — Most Recent Team: San Diego Padres

Jun 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Lucas Giolito (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giolito is a one-time All-Star and logged a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts in 2025. But he signed late in 2026 and made just seven appearances with the Padres. Giolito is a player who certainly wouldn't cost much, but with a full offseason should be a bounce-back candidate in 2027.

Walker Buehler — Most Recent Team: San Diego Padres

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) looks on during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buehler is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion and is still just 32 years old. Like May, Buehler was a star early on in his career as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but injuries derailed his career. In 2025, he was healthy, but wasn't great with the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies to the tune of a 4.93 ERA in 26 appearances. In 2026, he was healthy with San Diego and had a 4.63 ERA in 32 starts. He's another year removed from his injury troubles and still is young enough to believe he can turn it around. Few people have talked about Buehler this offseason. St. Louis should strike.