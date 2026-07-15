The Biggest Mistake The Cardinals Can't Repeat In The Second Half Of The Season

The St. Louis Cardinals' success this season has completely caught the league by surprise as the team sits just one game out of the playoffs heading into the second half of the season.

St. Louis was in an identical situation last season after posting a 50-45 record through 95 games, but finished the season with a 78-84 record, struggling immensely following the All-Star break. After missing the playoffs, the Cardinals decided to blow up their team and enter a full-scale rebuild, trading away multiple star players.

The Cardinals have continued to defy expectations throughout this season. Former first-round draft pick Jordan Walker took a massive step forward in his development, earning his first career All-Star selection and winning the Home Run Derby.

Walker isn't the only player who has made improvements this season. Iván Herrera and Riley O'Brien were also named All-Stars as the Cardinals' young core drives the team forward. Though St. Louis has performed far better than expected this season, there are still areas where the team needs to improve down the stretch.

Cardinals' bullpen needs to be better down the stretch

Jun 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the sixth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of St. Louis' biggest issues this season has been the bullpen falling apart late in games. Though O'Brien has posted a 3.43 ERA across 39 appearances in his first full season as the Cardinals closer, being named an All-Star after converting 24 saves in 28 opportunities, the team has combined for 15 blown saves in the first 95 games of the season.

Only one of the top seven relievers that the Cardinals have used the most this season currently has less than a 3.00 ERA. St. Louis' bullpen collapses have already cost the team multiple games throughout this season and are a trend that the team cannot afford to continue in the latter half of the season.

Since the Cardinals have performed so well this season, it will be interesting to see how the team will tackle the impending trade deadline. St. Louis may not have been prepared to perform well while rebuilding this season, but it is right in the thick of the playoff race. If they decide to become buyers at the deadline, picking up a talented reliever or two should be one of their top priorities.

One way or another, the Cardinals cannot blow a bunch of saves down the stretch, especially if the team wants to make a run at a playoff spot.

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