Jordan Walker's Entry to 20/20 Club Comes with More History

On Wednesday, Jordan Walker became the first St. Louis Cardinals player since Tommy Pham in 2017 to join the 20/20 club with a stolen base against the San Francisco Giants. Walker has been a true bright spot for the Cardinals this season, finally emerging as the player that they expected him to be.

Walker was an All-Star and even won the Home Run Derby after an improbable comeback against Kyle Schwarber. But there was a little more history included with Walker joining the 20/20 club on Wednesday.

He became just the third player in franchise history to also have 100 RBI along with 20 or more home runs and steals.

A historic season for JWalk! 💪



Jordan Walker is just the third player in Cardinals history to achieve 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 100 RBI in a single season! pic.twitter.com/aNTRVFJ5Ah — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 17, 2026

Jordan Walker makes more history with entry to 20/20 club

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) congratulates St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not even Albert Pujols accomplished this feat for the Cardinals. The only other players to be in the 20/20 club while also knocking in at least 100 runs are Cardinals Hall of Famer Ray Lankford in 1998 and Fernando Tatis in 1999. 2026 has been a historic season for Walker in almost every way.

With his Home Run Derby win, he became the first Cardinals player to ever accomplish that feat, but he still had more to accomplish in the second half, and he has done just that.

As of Thursday, the 24-year-old has hit 28 home runs, stolen exactly 20 bases and knocked in exactly 100 runs. He is also slashing .278/.336/.482 with a 3.7 WAR, .818 OPS and 131 OPS+. He was a first-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2020 as a third baseman, but since that position has been taken for the past few years, Walker has actually become a much better right fielder as well.

Perhaps before the long, the Cardinals will try to offer him a contract extension, just as they did with JJ Wetherholt, a likely finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Walker has accomplished a lot in a very short amount of time and has become the star that the Cardinals always expected him to be when he first arrived in 2023.

The future is bright in St. Louis, but it will be even brighter if Walker continues to show off his potential and hit for more power. He has been able to hit the ball in the air more frequently this season, and that has led to a lot more home runs than the past few years.