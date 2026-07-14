Jordan Walker Had Hilarious Response to Being Booed in Home Run Derby

The St. Louis Cardinals had a night to remember on Monday at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia. Against all odds, Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker put on a late surge in the home run derby and narrowly edged out Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

While Walker, Riley O'Brien, Ivan Herrera and Oli Marmol celebrated the moment, the crowd in Philadelphia was letting Walker hear it, hitting him with a chorus of boos.

However, Walker didn't mind it. In fact, he enjoyed every bit of it, and he had the best possible response to it during his postgame interview with Lauren Shehadi.

"I was once told you don't boo nobody's so it feels pretty good," Walker said as the crowd continued to boo him.

“I was once told you don’t boo nobody’s.” - Jordan Alex Walker pic.twitter.com/iQlQ426ltt — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) July 14, 2026

Jordan Walker becomes public enemy No. 1 in Philly

Apr 13, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA;St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to third base after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a matter of minutes, Walker became one of, if not the most hated athletes among Philadelphia sports fans as he narrowly defeated Schwarber. But instead of taking exception to the boos, Walker enjoyed every second of it.

Sometimes, a sports story needs a good villain, and for fans in Philadelphia, Walker became that guy for a night. But in St. Louis, he's a hero. He became the first player in Cardinals' history to win the Home Run Derby and the first Cardinal to even reach the final round since Albert Pujols in 2007, and he did all of that while Pujols was present as part of the broadcast team.

Many Cardinals players have been compared to Pujols as youngsters, and Walker is included in that group. However, Walker has seemingly finally conquered his struggles of the past and is becoming the player the Cardinals need him to be.

They never needed him to become the next Albert Pujols, as that is a nearly impossible task. But they did need him to hit more home runs and drive the ball in the air rather than hit it on the ground.

At this time last year, Walker was still in the minor leagues, working on his swing and trying to get the ball in the air more frequently. But he managed to do just that on Monday night and even took down one of Philadelphia's own in front of the home crowd.

He didn't let the boos get to him, but he did let them fuel him as he slugged his way to a victory. And the truth is, nobody's simply aren't ever booed, so that means Walker did something right.