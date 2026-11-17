The Boston Red Sox are just three days away from having to make some difficult decisions.

The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is on Friday, Nov. 20. For Boston, it has a lot of decisions to make. In fact, MLB Trade Rumors projected contracts for 17 players, including Jarren Duran, Adley Rutschman, Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas, among many others.

When it's all said and done, it would be surprising if all 17 eligible players were tendered contracts. But who could be at risk? MLB Trade Rumors dropped a surprising non-tender candidate: right-handed hurler Tanner Houck.

Houck was among 17 starters across the league that MLB Trade Rumors mentioned as potential non-tender candidates, including Luis Gil of the New York Yankees, Joey Wentz of the Atlanta Braves, Tylor Megill of the New York Mets and Bowden Francis of the Toronto Blue Jays. Plus, fellow Boston hurler Kutter Crawford.

What Does It Mean To Be Non-Tendered?

May 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89)) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it's Houck, or another player on the roster, if a player is non-tendered, that means that the club decides to not give said player a contract and send them to free agency instead. With arbitration-eligible players, teams have to decide each year whether they want to continue handing out deals. That's a positive for the teams because they aren't necessarily tied to anything until a deal is tendered. Teams can simply get out of pricey deals. For example, Duran is projected to get over $11 million this offseason. He's someone who Boston could simply walk away from if it wasn't trying to trade him.

Unpacking Tanner Houck's Case

Apr 14, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the Red Sox should not non-tender Houck this offseason. MLB Trade Rumors currently has the former All-Star projected to make just over $4 million in 2027. Houck only made one appearance in 2026, but this is a guy who had a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts in 2024. In 2025, he wasn't at full strength to begin the season and then got hurt after nine appearances. With a healthy offseason, ahead, there's reason to believe he could return to that 2024 form, or at least close to it.

A price tag over $4 million isn't crazy for that type of production, especially with the price of pitching on the rise across baseball. Plus, on top of all of this, the Red Sox are short on right-handed starters. Brayan Bello, Houck and Crawford are Boston's top three righties. Crawford has more question marks than Houck. If either of the two is going to be non-tendered, it should be Crawford. Houck should be in town in 2027.