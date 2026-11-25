The St. Louis Cardinals need one more starting pitcher to put near the top of the starting rotation in 2027 if the organization wants to have any chance of inching closer to contention for a wild-card spot.

Now, of course, it's important to note that St. Louis isn't a World Series contender on paper just yet. But this is a team that outperformed expectations in 2026 and was in the mix for a playoff spot far longer than anyone expected them to be. From a position player standpoint, St. Louis is in a great spot and doesn't really have to do anything, unless the club wants to add a short-term third baseman. They're all good everywhere else across the diamond offensively. But pitching remains a concern. The bullpen wasn't good in 2026 and progress hasn't been made in that department. Also, the rotation is lacking a veteran who could be placed near the top of the rotation. But MLB Network's Jon Morosi linked the Cardinals to a hurler who would absolutely fit this description: Nick Pivetta.

"If it ends up being on the short end of things, you could see some teams get involved that have not been involved on some of the more expensive candidates, like Michael King, specifically I'm talking about your Washington Nationals as a potential landing spot," Morosi said. "Also, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals had a lot of success this past year with Dustin May on a shorter-term deal. ... I look at them as a real suitor for Nick Pivetta because they want to add a little more pitching and they were able to make some movements and clear a little bit of payroll space."

The Cardinals Need A Starter

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) pitches during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

.@jonmorosi mentions potential fits for some of the Padres' free agent arms ⬇️



Michael King: Padres, Blue Jays

Adrian Morejon: Yankees, Blue Jays

Nick Pivetta: Nationals, Cardinals#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/hOnFNhw3cn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

It's important to note that Morosi only mentioned the Cardinals for Pivetta if the righty ends up settling for a short-term deal. This wouldn't be a crazy idea as well. Pivetta only made eight starts in 2026 due to injury and the Padres ended up turning down his option for the 2027 campaign.

Pivetta has the talent to land a long-term, expensive contract. He had a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts in 2026 and a 2.86 ERA in his eight starts in 2026. But the odds of him landing a long-term, lucrative deal are slim right now after missing most of the 2026 season.

That should be music to St. Louis' ears. If healthy, Pivetta would immediately be the best starting pitcher on the Cardinals Last year, the Cardinals invested in May in order to help the rotation to begin the season and then eventually trade him away. Pivetta is significantly better. Imagine the type of return St. Louis could get for Pivetta next summer if he stayed healthy in the first half of the season?

The Cardinals haven't done anything of note in free agency yet, outside of bringing back Max Rajcic on a minor league deal. St. Louis needs pitching and Pivetta would immediately raise the floor and the ceiling of the 2027 rotation. Plus, he has a connection to Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom from their time with the Boston Red Sox. If Pivetta does land a short-term deal this offseason, it would be a no-brainer for St. Louis to offer him.