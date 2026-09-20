Cardinals Lose Rookie Blaze Jordan for 2026 Season, Now What?

The St. Louis Cardinals have seven games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and they will not have infielder Blaze Jordan back on the field.

Jordan suffered a high ankle sprain on Aug. 27 and was placed on the Injured List shortly afterward. On Sunday, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol shared that Jordan will not return to the field this season, as shared on X by Roundtable Sports' John Denton.

"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol revealed that third baseman Blaze Jordan won’t play again in ‘26 because of the high ankle sprain he suffered on Aug. 27," Denton wrote. "Jordan, who has been working through the rehab to return, will be shut down because of the severity of the injury he suffered."

The Cardinals Third Baseman Is Out For The Season

Aug 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) singles during fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan made his big league debut on June 12 and showed a lot in his 58-game stint before landing on the Injured List. Jordan slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three homers, 28 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples, and 16 runs scored. He didn't put up big-time power numbers, but he was also overmatched at the plate. He struck out just 30 times in 58 games played. That's a

In comparison, Nolan Gorman has struck out 93 times in 82 games. Jordan brought some stability to the hot corner and showed promise at just 23 years old. It's unfortunate that he won't be able to play in a game for the rest of the season, but he certainly has a chance to get consistent playing time next year at the hot corner. He'll at least be in the competition for the spot.

For Jordan, the biggest thing that he's going to need to improve this winter is his defense.

When Spring Training gets here, third base is going to be the biggest position battle to watch. First base, second base and shortstop are all set. The outfield is set at the corners with Jordan Walker and Joshua Báez. Nathan Church will likely be the center fielder. Third base is completely up in the air with Jordan certainly being in the mix. If Gorman is still on the roster, he'll be someone to watch again. Also, Thomas Saggese cannot be ignored as well. He'll certainly be in the mix as well.

As of right now, Jordan and Saggese should be considered the most likely options for the hot corner, barring another addition.