Why Cardinals Should Part Ways With Their Biggest Disappointment

Though the St. Louis Cardinals were surprisingly competitive this season, but not every player on the roster exceeded expectations.

The Cardinals showcased a lot of potential this season. With players like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson developing into stars, the team appears to be further ahead in its rebuild. Despite their success, the Cardinals are not expected to rush things this offseason in free agency or on the trade market.

St. Louis has plenty of top prospects nearing the big leagues, especially on the pitching staff. Kyle Leahy, Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante are sure to have spots in the Cardinals' starting rotation, but there are question marks around the other open spots. Quinn Mathews, Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin and Jurrangelo Cijntje will be in open competition as some of the potential options St. Louis could turn to, but the team still has Matthew Liberatore on the roster as well.

Liberatore has been one of the most consistent and sturdy pieces of the Cardinals' starting rotation across the past two seasons, making 60 starts. Still, he struggled heavily this year, posting a 5.23 ERA, and though he remains under team control through the 2029 season, St. Louis should consider parting ways with him this offseason.

Durability is all Liberatore's had going for him

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Liberatore turned in an under-the-radar breakout season in 2025 with a 4.21 ERA in 151.2 innings, and the Cardinals handed him the ball on Opening Day," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote on Friday. "The 26-year-old had 10 starts where he allowed one or zero earned runs, so there were still flashes of his rotation anchor potential, but they were accompanied by seven starts where he served up five or more earned runs."

Liberatore has spent his entire five-season career with the Cardinals, but he is still only 26 and has moderate trade value despite his inconsistency. Though the left-handed hurler struck out a career-high 154 batters, he's had years to lock down a rotation spot, and it still hasn't happened.

The Cardinals are still a couple of years from truly contending for a championship, so they have time to make a decision on Liberatore one way or another. If St. Louis elected to move on from him as a starter, the Cardinals could move him to the bullpen, which was one of the team's biggest weaknesses this season. Liberatore does have experience pitching in a relief role.