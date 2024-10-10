Cardinals $130 Million Star Linked To Blockbuster With Historic World Series Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the oldest and most-respected organizations in the league after years of producing World Series titles and Hall of Fame players.
Sadly, the Cardinals have lost their way over the last decade and now must pivot to fix their failing player development system, which used to be among the best in the league.
With the Cardinals entering a rebuilding phase, a fan favorite likely won't be re-signed and could land with one of St. Louis' top World Series rivals.
"A (Masataka)Yoshida trade would seem to vastly increase the chances that (Tyler) O’Neill comes back — though the (Boston Red Sox might be rushed into a type of decision with him with the deadline to make the $21.2 million qualifying offer due shortly after the World Series — or that another right-handed slugger (could Teoscar Hernández a switch-hitter like Jurickson Profar and Anthony Santander or a veteran like Paul Goldschmidt fit?) takes his spot." MassLive's Chris Cotillo wrote Wednesday.
Goldschmidt has already been informed that the Cardinals won't re-sign him this winter as he's set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his 14-year illustrious career.
Although the five-time Silver Slugger endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, he believes there's still plenty left in the tank and is motivated to sign with a World Series contender this offseason.
Despite the Red Sox finishing with an 81-81 record and missing the American League Wild Card series by five games last season, Boston is a big-market team long overdue for a World Series run -- previous appearance was in 2018.
The Cardinals and Red Sox have played each other in the World Series four times: 1946, 1967, 2004, and 2013 -- STL won in 1946 and 1967 but lost in 2004 and 2013. Only the New York Yankees have more matchups (five) with St. Louis in the World Series than Boston.
If Goldschmidt signs with the Red Sox, it's doubtful we'll see another Boston versus St. Louis World Series while he's there, given the 2022 National League MVP's age (37) and how long this rebuilding phase could take for the Cardinals.
