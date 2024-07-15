Cardinals Fireballer Set To Represent In All-Star Game Following Dominant First Half
The St. Louis Cardinals looked like a team that might not have anyone represent them at the All-Star Game but one hurler earned himself a spot on the roster.
Throughout all the Cardinals' ups and downs this season, there's one player who's consistently dominated and even set franchise records in just the first half of this season alone already.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley will represent St. Louis in this year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlinton, TX (July 16) -- home of the Texas Rangers.
Helsley posted a 3-3 record with a 2.36 ERA, 48-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .211 batting average and a 1.17 WHIP in 42 innings pitched for the Cardinals in the first half of 2024 -- helping him earn his second career All-Star nod.
The flamethrower earned National League Reliever of the Month for his performances in March/April and June and currently leads the league with 32 saves -- breaking the franchise record for most saves before the All-Star break.
It looked like Helsley was destined to be traded earlier this season after the Cardinals' poor start but luckily, St. Louis has rebounded and likely won't sell before the deadline.
The homegrown talent is arguably the best closer in the game right now and would generate a lot in a trade but with the Cardinals competing for the top of the NL Central -- it wouldn't make sense to trade such a valuable asset.
It'll be great to see Helsley representing St. Louis in Arlington, as his spot is well deserved. Hopefully, his second-half performance will be as successful as his first.
