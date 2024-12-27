Cardinals Mock Trade Flips Nolan Arenado For Dodgers All-Star
Could the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers come together on a deal this offseason?
St. Louis All-Star Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point and has had ties to Los Angeles. He is from the area and MLB.com's John Denton recently reported that Los Angeles still is preferred landing spot in a trade.
Los Angeles does seem unlikely as a trade partner at this point because of the fact that Max Muncy is on the roster. Maybe the two sides could surprise us, though.
Here is a mock proposal to send Nolan Arenado to Los Angeles:
Cardinals receive: Right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin, Right-handed pitcher Peter Heubeck (No. 26 prospect)
Dodgers receive: Nolan Arenado, $15 million
In this mock trade, the Cardinals would receive a 30-year-old All-Star pitcher with health question marks who won't be a free agent until 2027. The Cardinals also would get a young prospect to add more pitching to the organization.
The Dodgers would get a sure superstar in Arenado and some cash to make his contract easier to bear. The Cardinals need more pitching and Los Angeles has a surplus. Arenado could be a game-changer for the Dodgers and Gonsolin would be someone who could help secure the starting rotation for the Cardinals for the next few years.
It's unclear if the Dodgers would be willing to deal Gonsolin, but the Cardinals should try to get a package like this.
