Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Mock Trade Flips Nolan Arenado For Dodgers All-Star

Would this deal work for the Cardinals?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers come together on a deal this offseason?

St. Louis All-Star Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point and has had ties to Los Angeles. He is from the area and MLB.com's John Denton recently reported that Los Angeles still is preferred landing spot in a trade.

Los Angeles does seem unlikely as a trade partner at this point because of the fact that Max Muncy is on the roster. Maybe the two sides could surprise us, though.

Here is a mock proposal to send Nolan Arenado to Los Angeles:

Cardinals receive: Right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin, Right-handed pitcher Peter Heubeck (No. 26 prospect)

Dodgers receive: Nolan Arenado, $15 million

In this mock trade, the Cardinals would receive a 30-year-old All-Star pitcher with health question marks who won't be a free agent until 2027. The Cardinals also would get a young prospect to add more pitching to the organization.

The Dodgers would get a sure superstar in Arenado and some cash to make his contract easier to bear. The Cardinals need more pitching and Los Angeles has a surplus. Arenado could be a game-changer for the Dodgers and Gonsolin would be someone who could help secure the starting rotation for the Cardinals for the next few years.

It's unclear if the Dodgers would be willing to deal Gonsolin, but the Cardinals should try to get a package like this.

More MLB: Guardians Eyeing Two Cardinals Potential Trade Pieces, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News