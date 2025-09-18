Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/18/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs have secured their playoff berth for the 2025 season. Now, they can play spoiler to the Cincinnati Reds.
The Cubs (88-64) and Reds (76-76) begin a four-game series at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Chicago is aiming for the top wild card berth, which would be the No. 4 seed in the National League. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is a couple of games out of the final wild card berth and needs every win it can collect to stay in the race and try and catch the New York Mets.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
MORE: Wild Stat Comparison Shows Just How Ridiculous Cubs Rookie Cade Horton's Current Run Has Been
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Game Day: Thursday, Sept. 18
Game Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Watch: Fox.
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WLW 700 (Reds)
Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: TBA
Chicago had not announced a probable pitcher after Wednesday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following the previous five games, the Cubs should start Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23). In his last start against Tampa Bay last weekend, he allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked none. There is no reported injury for Rea, so he could start. But, with the playoff berth clinched, the Cubs could be looking to get Rea and the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest and deploy a bullpen game.
Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.01)
Cincinnati is on the outskirts of the wild card race so expect the Reds to go all out to win the series. Greene is one of baseball’s fastest pitchers but he’s coming off a short start five days ago in which he gave up four hits and five earned runs in 2.1 innings. He struck out four and walked three. In his last seven starts he is 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 38 innings, with 50 strikeouts and 12 walks. He’s missed part of the season due to injury, but he has 116 strikeouts over 92.2 innings this season.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Caissie suffered a concussion when he ran into the wall at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker has been sent to Florida to continue work on his injured calf this week.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya started at DH at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Scheduled to make a rehab game appearance at Triple-A Iowa this weekend.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Some updates reported by MLB.com.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Pitcher Jameson Taillon Praises Rookie Teammate: "I love that mentality"
Cubs Could Land Star Free Agent Pitching Target At Major Discount
Concern On The Rise For Cubs Veteran Starting Pitcher With Extended Struggles
Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Leaves Team For Further Injury Evaluation