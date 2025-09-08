Are Cubs Considering Promotion of Top Pitching Prospect For Playoff Impact?

Cubs' top rated pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins first Triple-A outing is over, he exits after 3 innings and Iowa leading 3-1.



Wiggins' line: 3.0 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 4 K (46 pitches - 25 strikes)



