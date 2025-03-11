Chicago Cubs Final Lineup Gives Fans Preview Of What Team Could Deploy in Japan
On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs played their final spring game before they go to Japan for a two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They'll return home from to finish spring training before domestic Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27, but the Cubs have to be ready for their series against the Dodgers since it will count towards their regular season record.
In anticipation of their campaign getting underway on March 18, manager Craig Counsell may have just given fans an advanced preview of what the lineup is going to look like for the first matchup against Los Angeles.
The lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday was as follows:
1. Ian Happ, LF
2. Seiya Suzuki, DH
3. Kyle Tucker, RF
4. Michael Busch, 1B
5. Dansby Swanson, SS
6. Matt Shaw, 3B
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
8. Carson Kelly, C
9. Jon Berti, 2B
Justin Steele was the starter and will likely kick off the second game in Tokyo, but barring a late injury, Shota Imanaga will be the Opening Day starter.
Counsell made major headlines before the game when he announced top prospect Matt Shaw will be making the trip to Japan.
Notably, his inclusion in Tuesday's lineup is the first time he has been featured in back-to-back games.
Shaw will still have to fend off both Gage Workman and Vidal Bruján, both of whom are also making the trip to Japan and are capable of playing third base as well.
Shaw is the future of the position, so it will not be a surprise to see him manning the hot corner in Tokyo given he is making the trip.
Also of note is the second base position.
Jon Berti got the nod next to Michael Busch on the right side of the infield as Nico Hoerner continues to rehab from offseason surgery and hopes to be ready for the series against the Diamondbacks in just over two weeks.
The battle at catcher between Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya will likely continue into the regular season and figures to probably end up being some sort of platoon between the two.
With no major surprises or current injuries in the outfield, things feel pretty well set there between Happ, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker.
While Chicago is still waiting to get some guys back from ailments, this is likely what will be seen when Opening Day arrives and they get their season underway.